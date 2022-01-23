Fredonia all-state quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr. commits to St. Francis

All-state quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr. from Fredonia has committed to St. Francis, he announced Sunday on social media.

Whitfield, who led Fredonia to the Section VI Class C final, was named to the Class C all-state first team last week. He threw for 1,797 yards with 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions and ran for more than 600 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns, including a 63-yard run in the championship game against Medina.

Whitfield, listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, visited St. Francis on Jan. 18.

In his post, Whitfield thanked the coaches who recruited him, along with his family, friends, coaches and the Fredonia football community. He also thanked the Sherlock family, which includes Fredonia head coach Greg Sherlock and Jordan Sherlock, who serves as a liaison between college coaches and Fredonia players.

Whitfield had early interest from several Mid-American Conference schools, among others, before selecting the Red Flash, of the Football Championship Subdivision.