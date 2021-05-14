Franklinville/Ellicottville wins sectional Class D football title

Three first-half touchdowns put Franklinville/Ellicottville back on top in Class D.
The top-seeded Titans downed Salamanca, 21-7, on Friday night for its first sectional championship since 2015. F/E has been a perennial finalist but again gets to hoist the trophy.
F/E (7-1) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on scoring runs of 26 yards and 1 yard by Logan Frank, and a 35-yard touchdown reception by Clayton Rowland from Frank.
A 35-yard TD run by Trevor Ellis of Salamanca (4-3) midway through the third quarter cut the margin to 21-7.
