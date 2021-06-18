Franklinville boys and girls sweep Class D track and field meet titles

Franklinville scored a sweep of the boys and girls Section VI Class D track and field team titles during Friday’s meet at Randolph High School.

The boys won in thrilling fashion, edging runner-up Clymer/Sherman/Panama 86-84.5. Holland came in third with 75 points, followed by Maple Grove with 69 and Chautauqua Lake 65. There were 11 teams in the field.

On the girls side, Franklinville won with a little bit more cushion, securing 124 points. Maple Grove took second with 100 and CSP was third with 87.

This is the first year Section VI has held class meets to determine team champions in each of the six classifications based on school enrollment.

Franklinville boys won four events but scored in others to overcome CSP, which received a sensational performance from Colorado-bound John Swabik. Swabik captured 40 of his team’s points by notching wins in the long jump, high jump, 400 hurdles and 110 hurdles. The winners’ Noah Steinbroner won the 100 and 200. Wyatt Tinelli captured valuable 10-points with a win in the pole vault. Franklinville also secured 10 more points by winning the 4x100 relay. Franklinville also placed third in the 4x800.