ALBANY – Admittedly, the idea sounded better than it tasted to Cam Catrabone.

The Williamsville North junior finished off his first New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrestling title by pinning Amsterdam's Renso Montalvo 2:56 into their Division I 145-pound championship match Saturday night at MVP Arena.

Then following the handshakes, Catrabone removed his right shoe, poured water into it and drank from it.

Turning to a fellow wrestler after the bout, Catrabone admitted that it didn't taste that great. "Dude, that was disgusting," he said with a laugh.

Far sweeter, though, was the feeling of winning the state crown after a season of nagging injuries and illness.

He is North's first state wrestling champion.

"It feels better knowing I did it battling through adversity," said Catrabone (47-2), who has committed to wrestle at the University of Michigan. "You're never going to feel perfect after a whole season. Battling through everything just proves to myself that I can do it in college and beyond."

Catrabone was joined as a state champ by three other Section VI wrestlers – Niagara Falls senior Jaden Crumpler at 126 in Division I, and a pair of surprises in Division II: Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama/Clymer junior Jordan Joslyn, the seventh seed at 126, and Southwestern freshman Tavio Hoose, the sixth seed at 172. Hoose's title was the most dramatic, as he scored a takedown in the final seconds for a 5-4 victory over Cold Spring Harbor's Greyson Meak.

Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North-Willi (Section VI) is the D-1, 145lbs champion! #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/grNAejlS4G — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 26, 2023

Newfane sophomore Aidan Gillings (47-5) was runner-up in Division II at 132, dropping a 6-4 decision to Mt. Sinai's Brayden Farhbach.

Crumpler (41-1) capitalized on his opportunities, scoring a reversal in the first and second periods to take the lead, then held on for his first state championship, 4-2 over Wantagh's Joseph Clem.

"I came in with nothing to lose, I'm a senior," said Crumpler, who lost last year's state final at 118 in the final seconds. "I saw the kid two months before, so I knew what to do and I applied it. Everything I did, all the hard work and dedication for the last 13 years, led up to this moment."

Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls (Section VI) is the D-1, 126lbs champion! #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/BAUcZkFejW — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 26, 2023

Crumpler prevented Clem from getting out of bounds for the final 30 seconds of the match, clawing Clem back in every time he lunged for the boundary.

"Usually in a tough match, they call a stalemate," Crumpler said. "I was trying to burn time off the clock."

Crumpler became the second state champ from Niagara Falls, following Willie McDougald, who is now at Oklahoma and won titles in 2018 and 2020.

Joslyn (45-2) used what he felt was a poor performance at last year's state meet as fuel for the upset of the Division II finals. He wrestled with a chip on his shoulder, knocking off the No. 2 and 3 seeds before taking down Tioga's top-seeded Gianni Silvestri – a two-time state champion – with a 6-4 victory in the finals.

"If you've been around Jordan, you don't expect anything but that," Chautauqua Lake assistant coach Ryan Gibbs said. "He wrestled with an edge today."

"I knew what I could do if I just wrestled," Joslyn said. "Last year, I lost in the 'blood round' and I didn't place. I was seeded fifth, but I didn't wrestle well."

Congratulations to Jordan Joslyn from Chautauqua Lake-Westfield (Section VI) on winning the D-2 126lbs #NYSPHSAA State Championship! pic.twitter.com/4l3uYEG76x — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 26, 2023

Joslyn scored a pair of takedowns on Silvestri in the first period, rode him out hard in the second, then gave himself a 6-2 cushion with a reversal with 35 seconds left in regulation.

"I just needed to wrestle my match, not my opponents'," Joslyn said. "My style is aggressive, attacking and scoring a lot of points. I needed to make sure I had enough of a lead so I didn't put myself at risk."

Hoose (44-1) put himself in an awkward position before finishing his takedown of Meak with only two seconds to spare, bringing a roar of triumph from the burly young wrestler.

"I took a bad shot with 40 seconds to go," said Hoose, the youngest of six brothers, three of whom also placed at state, none higher than third. "My heart was racing and I knew I just had to shoot, I had to get in there, and I got in. I don't even know how I did it, it's all second nature."

Congratulations to Tavio Hoose from Southwestern (Section VI) on winning the D-2 172lbs #NYSPHSAA State Championship! pic.twitter.com/DXMbVW0NQc — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 26, 2023

Hoose said he was inspired by his first trip to the state meet as a kid.

"I've been thinking about this since the first time I was here. I just knew that I was going to have my hand raised here someday," he said. "I want to do this three more times and be a four-time champion."

Beyond the finalists, 11 wrestlers from Western New York placed in Division I and eight placed in Division II.

Amarfio Reynolds Jr. of Niagara Falls was fourth at 126 pounds after a 5-4 loss to Calhoun’s Ray Adams in the consolation bracket.

St. Joe’s had its two state Catholic champions place fifth. Austin Zimmerman, a three-time All-Catholic champion, competed at 110 pounds, and Nik Massaro competed at 126. Both won by pins in their last matches of the season.

At 138, Niagara Wheatfield’s Te’Shaun Matthews placed fifth after a victory against Islip’s Jared Spahn by pinfall in 3:14.

Hamburg-Eden’s Luke Smeader was fifth at 172, and teammates Trevor DellaPenta, at 102, and Kenny Schmitz, at 118, both placed eighth. Hamburg has multiple state placewinners for the first time in program history.

Lancaster’s Tommy Carlsen was fifth at 285, finishing with a fall in 3:52 against Gabriel Garibaldi of Iona Prep.

Niagara Falls’ Mike Syposs was seventh at 160.

Orchard Park’s Jack MacDonald was seventh at 189, winning his final match by 6-2 decision against Lorenzo Palleschi of Saratoga Springs. MacDonald is the first Quaker to place in the state meet in 20 years.

Sweet Home’s Cam Millender placed eighth at 152 to become the school’s first state placewinner of the 2000s. He also won his 100th career match during the tournament.

In Division II:

Iroquois’ Trevor Barry, the Conolly Cup winner in football, placed third in the state at 215 pounds after a 6-3 decision against Matthew Oosterom from Port Jervis.

Newfane’s JJ Lucinski played fourth at 102 after a 2-03 loss in the consolation final to top-seeded Maverick Beckwith of Norwich. Newfane teammate Ayden Buttery placed sixth at 132.

At 152, John Watson from Chautauqua Lake was sixth.

Southwestern freshman Carmine Calimari was seventh at 118, his second consecutive year as a state placewinner after finishing sixth last year, and Falconer’s Austin Chase was seventh at 145.

Maple Grove’s Matt Trim placed eighth at 189 pounds, and Wilson’s Hamza Merrick was eighth at 285. Merrick, a sophomore, set the school record for victories in a season with 45.