Four WNY stars earn United Soccer Coaches Association All-East Region honors

Four Western New York high school soccer stars were named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team for the East Region. The East team included players from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Shae O’Rourke from St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Sarah Woods from Lewiston-Porter were the girls selected and Ryan Bailey from Williamsville North and Max Volper from Williamsville South were the boys selected. All are seniors.

O’Rourke was named All-Region for the third consecutive year.

O’Rourke, a South Carolina signee, has also repeated as the state Class C Player of the Year and made the all-state first team for the fourth consecutive year. She finished her high school career with a school-record 136 goals and compiled 322 points with 43 assists.

Woods, named the Class B state player of the year, was second in Section VI with 94 points as a senior on 32 goals and 30 assists and tied a school season record for points.

She finished her career with 204 points, second in school history, and scored the overtime winner that pushed Lew-Port into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final.