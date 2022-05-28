Four WNY girls track and field athletes win state Catholic championships

Four Western New York female track and field athletes are coming home as state champions after winning their respective events at the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Intersectional meet Saturday at Randall’s Island Park.

Charlotte Pawli of St. Mary’s won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.

Pawli, a University at Albany soccer signee, is the school recordholder in the high jump and the 400 meters. She was sixth at the state meet in the 400 in 1:02.35.

Nardin’s Emma Sgroi won the state title in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 48.06 seconds. She edged Cardinal O’Hara’s Jacqueline Appenheimer, whose time was 10:49.

Kayla Hall of Mount St. Mary’s won the 200 meters in 25.04 and teammate Jenna Capolupo captured the long jump championship with a leap of 17-4 ¼.

Hall also was fifth in the 400 (1:01.40), and Capolupo also finished fourth (26.13) in the 200.

Nardin’s Stephanie Derkovitz was third in the long jump at 16-10.

Among Western New York boys, Marcus Harrison of St. Francis was second in the shot put and second in the discus. In the shot put, he threw 46-1 ¼, for a top 50 mark in the state this spring. Iona Prep’s Chris Milillo won the event at 50-5 ¾. In the discus, Harrison’s throw was 144-3; Milillo won the state title with a throw of 147.

In the shot put, St. Francis teammate Logan Reaska was fourth 43-8 ¾ and Bishop Timon’s Kyiree Farr was fifth with a throw of 41-11 ½.

Among other top girls performances from Monsignor Martin schools:

Nardin’s M.K. Hartigan was third in the 2,000 steeplechase (7:55.12).

Nardin’s Taylor Seitz was fourth in the 800 (2:25.12).

O’Hara’s Nevaeh Parker was fifth in the 200 (26.49).

Appenheimer was fifth in the 1,500 (5:08.24).

In the 400, Sacred Heart’s Madelynne Flattery was third (1:00.70).

In the triple jump, Nardin’s Presleigh Brunner was fourth (32-6 ¼).

In the discus, Clare Rados from Nardin was third (85-1) and Ruby Nowak of St. Mary’s was sixth (83-11).

In the 4 x 400, Sacred Heart was fifth (4:18.52), followed by Nardin (4:18.59). Nardin was fourth in the 4 x 800 (10:13.72).

Among other top boys performances from Monsignor Martin schools:

Aiden Thomas of St. Francis was third in the triple jump (41-8) and Kai Messmer from St Joe’s was sixth (40-11 ¾).

Shane Cercone of Canisius finished third in the high jump with a clearance of 5-10. Bryce Roberts of St. Francis was fourth, also at 5-10 but in an additional attempt. Dillon Murphy from St. Mary’s was fifth with a 5-8 clearance. Brendan Murphy of St. Joe’s was tied for sixth (5-4) along with teammate Isaac Gwitt.

Dennis Bobbitt from St. Joe’s was fifth in the long jump (20-2 ¾), followed by Thomas of St. Francis (19-9 ½).

Joe Pivaranus from St. Francis was sixth in the 1,600 (4:32).