Four Western New York boys volleyball players were recently named honorable mention high school All-Americans by Volleyballmag.com for their play during the 2022 season. The site has been giving national awards for more than four decades.

All four were members of the Class of 2023.

Eddie Kwarciak, outside hitter, Grand Island. The Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year, he was named to the All-Western New York first team for the second consecutive year. As a senior, he set the single-season record for kills with 586, had 70 blocks and 52 aces as the Vikings won the Section VI Division 2A championship.

Matt Sion, outside hitter, Orchard Park. A two-time All-WNY first-team selection, he had 320 kills, 45 blocks and 36 aces as a senior for the Division 1 sectional champions.

Matt Marusza, setter. Canisius. The Monsignor Martin Player of the Year and two-time All-WNY first-teamer had more than 600 assists, averaged four kills per match and posted more than 40 aces. He led the Crusaders to their 23rd consecutive league championship.

Gavin Wilczewski, outside hitter, East Aurora/Holland. The All-WNY Player of the Year, he had 332 kills and averaged 16.2 kills per match. He also was named the Section VI Player of the Year by the New York Volleyball Coaches Association and he led the Blue Devils to their first Division II sectional championship and a 20-match winning streak to start the season.

Mazur honored

Lancaster’s Matt Mazur also was recognized by the publication as a member of the 2023 Boys Fab 50 players in the nation. Mazur, a 6-foot-8 right side hitter who is headed to Pepperdine, is the only player from New York State on the list.

Mazur, who was selected to the All-WNY first team, had 549 kills, 113 digs, 65 blocks and 37 aces in 96 games. He also holds the school record for most kills in a set with 14, which he accomplished against Lockport.

The list is voted on by a panel of Division I and II coaches and takes into account a player’s high school, club and USA Volleyball play.

Previously, he was selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the Class of 2023. The team recognizes the top 56 indoor volleyball players nationwide competing for a JVA member club in the 15s-18s divisions. Mazur plays for the Niagara Frontier travel program.