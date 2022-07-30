Four WNY boys lacrosse players named to all-state first team

Four Western New York boys lacrosse players have earned all-state first-team recognition, the New York State Sports Writers Association announced.

St. Joe’s teammates Tyler Smart and Evan Gallo, and Orchard Park’s Sullivan O’Brien were named to the large schools first team. Akron’s Travis Fry was named to the small schools first team.

Smart, a junior midfielder, was named the Monsignor Martin Co-Player of the Year and to the All-Catholic first team as he set a program record for points in a season (111, with 59 goals and 52 assists) as the Marauders won their sixth consecutive league championship. The Air Force Academy commit was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American.

Gallo, a junior goaltender and St. Bonaventure commit, had a 69% save percentage and the Marauders went 15-3 when he was protecting their net. A two-time All-Catholic first-team selection, he made 14 saves in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game victory against Nichols.

O’Brien, a junior defenseman, had 91 groundballs, caused 47 turnovers, scored three goals and dished three assists in his second varsity season. He was a key member of a Quakers defense that allowed 34 goals on the season and advanced to the Class B championship game and was voted MVP by his teammates.

In his senior season, Fry led Section VI in goals (79) and points (127), and was third in assists. He was named to the All-Western New York first team for the second consecutive season and named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American. The Siena signee led the Tigers to the Class D sectional title.

Also honored among large schools players, Clarence senior attack Matt Slowinski and Williamsville North junior midfielder Jacob Parzych were named to the sixth team. Hamburg twins and Canisius College signees Devin and Dylan Collins were named to the seventh team.

Hamburg senior long stick midfielder Cam Viavada, St. Joe’s senior defenseman Alex Polisoto and Frontier freshman attack Bryce Privateer were named honorable mention.

Among small schools players, Lake Shore/Silver Creek senior midfielder Joiise John was named to the third team, and teammate Obrigh Tallchief, a junior attack, was named to the fourth team. West Seneca East sophomore defenseman Luke Osmanski also was selected to the fourth team.