Four Western New York boys basketball players were named to the all-state first teams as selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA), as it announced the Class B, C and D teams Wednesday. A total of 21 Western New York players were named to teams.

Lewiston-Porter senior Jalen Duff was named to Class B first team after being selected as the Niagara Frontier League’s Player of the Year and to the All-Western New York small schools first team. He averaged 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Duff led Western New York boys in scoring and scored at least 20 points in all 24 games he played, while leading the Lancers to a Section VI Class B1 title.

Randolph’s backcourt of senior Carson Conley and sophomore Drew Hind were named to the Class C first team, after leading the Cardinals to their first New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship. Hind and Conley were both named to the All-WNY small schools second team.

Hind averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists along with being named the CCAA I East Player of the Year. Conley led the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game and was named MVP of the Class C sectional tournament.

Westfield sophomore Carson Swanson was named to the first team in Class C. He averaged 27.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.1 assists, on his way to being named the CCAA II West Player of the Year. He scored a career-high 46 points against Silver Creek and had 16 30-point games.

Salamanca junior Lucus Brown was the only Western New York player named to the second team in any of the classes.

He was the only player named to consecutive All-Western New York first team small school selections, averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. Brown set the school for three-pointers in a season with 96.

The NYSSWA is scheduled to announce the Class AA and Class A teams next Wednesday.

Class B

First team: Jalen Duff-12, Lewiston-Porter.

Second team: Lucus Brown-11, Salamanca.

Third team: Jamel Johnson Jr.-12, Roy-Hart.

Fifth team: Matthew Pannes-12, Southwestern.

Seventh team: Bobby Beilein-12, Lewiston-Porter.

Eighth team: Ethan Fry-12, Fredonia.

13th team: Zach Phillips-12, Cleveland Hill.

15th team: Anthony DeCapua-12, Allegany-Limestone.

17th team: Andy Herrick-12, Salamanca.

18th team: Julienn Clements-12, Lackawanna.

Honorable mention: Jack DeRose-12, Olean; Justus Kleitz-9, Iroquois; Daryl Montgomery-12, Cheektowaga; Evan Myers-12, Newfane; Sam Platt-10, Pioneer; Davion White-11, Fredonia.

Class C

First team: Carson Conley-12, Randolph; Drew Hind-10, Randolph.

Fourth team: Jaiden Huntington-12, Randolph.

Fifth team: Ray Cortes-11, Silver Creek.

Sixth team: Shamere Davis-11, MST Seneca.

Seventh team: Liam Ormsby-12, Chautauqua Lake.

Ninth team: Gavin Smith-11, Frewsburg.

Honorable mention: Zach Carr-12, Frewsburg; Connor Murray-12, Frewsburg; Brady Wiskup-10, Holland.

Class D

First team: Carson Swanson-10, Westfield.

Fourth team: Derek Ebersole-11, North Collins.

Fifth team: Blake Kopta-12, Clymer.

Sixth team: Austin White-12, Clymer.

Eighth team: Carter Brink-10, Panama.

Honorable mention: Luey Castro-11, Barker; Braden Hayes-12, Sherman; Bryce Hinsdale-10, Panama; Braydan Smith-12, Forestville; Matt Sweet-12, North Collins.