Four undefeated teams, led by No. 1 Iroquois, at top of News small schools football rankings

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 9 and the sectional quarterfinals.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5)
|B
|9-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Randolph (1)
|D
|8-0
|53
|2
|3.
|Maryvale
|B
|9-0
|49
|3
|4.
|Lackawanna
|C
|9-0
|40
|4
|5.
|Medina
|C
|8-1
|38
|5
|6.
|Fredonia
|C
|8-1
|30
|7t
|7.
|Pioneer
|B
|7-2
|25
|7t
|8.
|Salamanca
|C
|7-2
|13
|10t
|9.
|West Seneca East
|B
|6-3
|12
|N/R
|10.
|Albion
|B
|6-3
|7
|6
|Others
|CSP
|D
|7-2
|3
|10t
|Portville
|D
|7-2
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).