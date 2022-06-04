Four Section VI girls lacrosse teams fall in Far West Regionals

Section VI girls lacrosse champions again had a difficult time in Far West Regional games Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland as Section V won in each class.

In Class A, Clarence lost to Rush Henrietta, 19-6. Natalie Myslinski scored three goals for the Red Devils.

Clarence (15-4) won its first sectional championship since 2003.

Ally Garrett and Lena Cox each had five goals for R-H (16-3).

In Class B, Frontier got goals from Maddie Hayes and Emilee Josker in a 16-2 loss to Victor, which won its first sectional championship since 2016.

Victor (19-1) led 8-1 at halftime with goals coming from seven players.

Frontier finished 14-2.

In Class C, Grand Island lost to traditional power Honeoye Falls-Lima, 18-4.

Lily Koslowski scored twice in the first half for the Vikings, with her second score cutting the HF-L lead to 5-2.

HF-L, which has won the Section VI Class title for 10 consecutive seasons and in 13 of the last 14, scored the final seven goals of the first half to take a 12-2 lead at intermission.

Ella Koslowski and Olivia Fox scored in the second half for GI (14-5), which won its first sectional title in girls lacrosse in school history.

In Class D, Eden lost to Palmyra-Macedon, 15-2, after trailing 10-1 at halftime.

Pal-Mac has won five consecutive Class D championships in Section V. Eden (8-9) won its third Section VI title in four years.

The four Far West Regional winners advance to the state semifinals next weekend in Cortland.