Four Newfane wrestlers qualify for state championships in Division 2

Newfane had five wrestlers reach the finals in their respective weight classes and the Section VI Division 2 Wrestling Championships, the most of any school.
The Panthers emerged Saturday from Jamestown Community College with three individual champions and a runner-up headed to the New York Public High School Athletic Association championships Feb. 25-26 in Albany.
Aidan Gillings, who has been on the varsity since the seventh grade, earned a return trip after a fourth-place finish at the state event in 2020 by winning the 132-pound title. Gillings, who has lost only once this season, pinned Trent Burchanowski of Chautauqua Lake in 1:02.
Newfane’s Simon Lingle (37-1) won at 189 with a 5-2 decision against Ricky Hess of Iroquois, and the Panthers' top-seeded Charles Larose earned his state bid by winning at 285 pounds over Lackawanna’s Abdulrahman Aloudt-Alla by fall at 2:27. Adam Huntington is heading to states after losing in the final to top-seeded Luke Tomlinson of Maple Grove by 4-2 decision. Tomlinson has lost once this season.
Southwestern, Pioneer, Eden and Iroquois also are sending three wrestlers each to Albany.
Southwestern brothers Tavio and Dontae Hoose won their weight classes as did Carmine Calimeri.
Tavio Hoose, the No. 1 seed at 172, beat Randolph’s Luke Pagett, 7-2, in the final. Dontae, the top seed at 215 pounds, beat Trevor Barry of Iroquois, 2-0. Dontae improved to 35-1. Calimeri, the No. 2 who has only one loss this season, won at 102 pounds by beating Medina’s Dominick Callara, the top seed, by fall in 4:20.
Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch won one of the day’s most exciting matchups, needing a tiebreaker in the 118-pound final to hand top-seeded Jordan Joslyn of Chautauqua Lake his first loss of the season (39-1). Kirsch, the No. 2 seed who has only one loss on the season, was credited with a 4-3 victory and won his third Division 2 title. He was named the most outstanding wrestler.
Congratulations to Daniel Kirsch on being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Sectional tournament. pic.twitter.com/aGlmTIj2k1— Pioneer Wrestling (@PioneerWrestli1) February 13, 2022
Pioneer’s Brady Heckathorn (152) and Donald Bennett (160) finished second in their weights to make the state meet.
Portville’s Dakota Mascho remained undefeated (33-0) and beat Heckathorn by 2-1 decision in the final. Top-seeded Nick Brown of Springville-Griffith won by fall over Bennett in 3:41.
Eden had two champions in eighth-grader Bryce DellaPenta, the top seed who won the 110 final over Cheektowaga’s Aaron Raczka by 10-2 major decision, and fourth-seeded Johnny Vicario, who took the 126 final over Newfane’s Ayden Buttery, 4-1. Eden’s Shane Walczyk lost the 138 final to Iroquois’ Ryan Sweeney, the top seed, by 8-6 decision. Joining Sweeney from Iroquois are Hess (189) and Barry (215).
Medina’s Gavin Ciarfella (126) also earned a state berth.