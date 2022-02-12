Four Newfane wrestlers qualify for state championships in Division 2

Newfane had five wrestlers reach the finals in their respective weight classes and the Section VI Division 2 Wrestling Championships, the most of any school.

The Panthers emerged Saturday from Jamestown Community College with three individual champions and a runner-up headed to the New York Public High School Athletic Association championships Feb. 25-26 in Albany.

Aidan Gillings, who has been on the varsity since the seventh grade, earned a return trip after a fourth-place finish at the state event in 2020 by winning the 132-pound title. Gillings, who has lost only once this season, pinned Trent Burchanowski of Chautauqua Lake in 1:02.

Newfane’s Simon Lingle (37-1) won at 189 with a 5-2 decision against Ricky Hess of Iroquois, and the Panthers' top-seeded Charles Larose earned his state bid by winning at 285 pounds over Lackawanna’s Abdulrahman Aloudt-Alla by fall at 2:27. Adam Huntington is heading to states after losing in the final to top-seeded Luke Tomlinson of Maple Grove by 4-2 decision. Tomlinson has lost once this season.

Southwestern, Pioneer, Eden and Iroquois also are sending three wrestlers each to Albany.