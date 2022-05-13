 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four girls lacrosse players reach 100-goal milestone

Frontier senior attack Emilee Josker reached 100 career goals.

 Harry Scull Jr. / News file photo
It’s been a memorable week in girls lacrosse with four players hitting 100 goals for their careers.

Senior captain midfielder Brittany Esslinger from Iroquois (1-10) scored her triple-digit career goal in a 7-6 win against West Seneca East (0-13) on Wednesday. After the game ended, she posed with a “100 goals Brittany” sign,” which also included a picture of her celebrating a goal.

Esslinger was eighth in Section VI in ground balls with 40, entering Thursday's games. 

Frontier senior attack/midfielder Emilee Josker recorded her 100th goal in a 10-2 win for the Falcons (10-2) versus Williamsville North (4-7). Along with the milestone goal, Josker’s play has the reigning Class B champions third in conference 1. As the playoffs near, she’ll look to win a third sectional title in four years.

Josker, a returning coaches All-Western New York first-team selection, is 12th in Section VI in goals with 40 and 11th in points with 53.

Last week, Niagara Wheatfield junior Tristan Davis scored her 100th point. She followed that milestone by scoring her 100th career goal for the Falcons (8-5) in a 15-11 win over Williamsville East (6-5) on Wednesday. Davis had seven goals and two points in the game, and the victory currently has Niagara Wheatfield third in Conference 2.

Davis leads Section VI in points with 58 and is sixth in points with 68.

Those follow Lewiston-Porter junior Sophie Massaro, who hit 100 career goals Monday in an 18-1 victory against Niagara Falls, becoming the second player in program history to reach the milestone. 

