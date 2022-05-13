Four girls lacrosse players reach 100-goal milestone

It’s been a memorable week in girls lacrosse with four players hitting 100 goals for their careers.

Senior captain midfielder Brittany Esslinger from Iroquois (1-10) scored her triple-digit career goal in a 7-6 win against West Seneca East (0-13) on Wednesday. After the game ended, she posed with a “100 goals Brittany” sign,” which also included a picture of her celebrating a goal.

Esslinger was eighth in Section VI in ground balls with 40, entering Thursday's games.

Congratulations to one of our senior girls lacrosse players - Britt Esslinger on your milestone achievement! 💯 @IroquoisAthlet1 @bufnewspreptalk @DawnBND pic.twitter.com/pcyI2x3b1C — Iroquois/AldenFed🏒 (@IroqAldenFed) May 12, 2022

Frontier senior attack/midfielder Emilee Josker recorded her 100th goal in a 10-2 win for the Falcons (10-2) versus Williamsville North (4-7). Along with the milestone goal, Josker’s play has the reigning Class B champions third in conference 1. As the playoffs near, she’ll look to win a third sectional title in four years.

Josker, a returning coaches All-Western New York first-team selection, is 12th in Section VI in goals with 40 and 11th in points with 53.

A very special congratulations to senior captain @emileejosker_ on scoring her 100th GOAL tonight!! We are so proud of you for achieving this milestone!!! 💪🏼💙🖤🤍 @bufnewspreptalk @FrontierCSD @FrontierAthlete @FrontiercsdPE @cswiatek23 pic.twitter.com/cKwDrtpL4n — Frontier Girls Lax (@lax_frontier) May 12, 2022

Last week, Niagara Wheatfield junior Tristan Davis scored her 100th point. She followed that milestone by scoring her 100th career goal for the Falcons (8-5) in a 15-11 win over Williamsville East (6-5) on Wednesday. Davis had seven goals and two points in the game, and the victory currently has Niagara Wheatfield third in Conference 2.

Davis leads Section VI in points with 58 and is sixth in points with 68.

Congrats to “TDawg” Tristan Davis on her 100th career goal tonight in her junior szn! Tristan had 7G2A in a 15-11 win today to get to 101!She also hit her 100th career point last week!All gas, no brakes TDawg!#NWLax #ALPHAS @bufnewspreptalk @NWCSDathletics @EmpressWLax pic.twitter.com/oD0Olfvm57 — NW Falcons Girls Lax (@NW_Girlslax) May 12, 2022

Those follow Lewiston-Porter junior Sophie Massaro, who hit 100 career goals Monday in an 18-1 victory against Niagara Falls, becoming the second player in program history to reach the milestone.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.