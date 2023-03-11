Foul trouble for Nichols leading scorer Brianna Barr-Buday turned the tide as the Vikings lost to Manhasset St. Mary’s, 66-49, Saturday night in the Class AA state Catholic girls basketball championship game at Fordham University.

Barr-Buday spent much of the first quarter on the bench after two early fouls and St. Mary’s jumped out to a 15-9 lead. Nichols used an 11-0 run early in the second quarter and had a 25-19 lead when Barr-Buday was whistled for her third foul with 2:17 remaining.

With Barr-Buday on the bench, St. Mary’s used its own 11-0 run to close the first half with a 30-25 lead and was able to extend the margin in the third quarter to 42-35. Barr-Buday picked up her fourth foul late in the quarter but remained on the court to start the fourth. She finished with 24 points.

St. Mary’s kept the lead and then extended it from the free throw line to outlast the Vikings, who finished at 21-5 and won its first Monsignor Martin championship since 2009.

Cianna Tobia had eight points and Fallon Griffin added six.

Class A

Kyla Hayes had 11 in the second quarter and finished with 25 points, but Cardinal O’Hara was unable to keep pace with St. Joseph by the Sea in an 82-61 loss in the Class A final.

The Vikings, the top-ranked Class A team in the state, used a big second half to turn a 38-34 halftime lead into a 19-point victory.

Angelina Hodgens had 28 points and Danielle Williamsen had 12 for the Staten Island power.

Jordyn Williams added 12 and Annabelle Day had eight for O’Hara, which finished 13-12.

O’Hara, a perennial Class AA state power, lost to Nichols in the Monsignor Martin final and then beat St. Mary’s in a relegation game to earn a spot in the state final.

Class B

Mount St. Mary’s lost 40-34 to Preston High from the Bronx in the Class B state Catholic final, 40-34.

Renee Castiello had 12 points and Lauren Kenny had all 10 of her points in the first half for Preston.

The game was close throughout the first half and tied at 6 after the first quarter. Preston led 21-18 at the half. MSM was held to three points in the third quarter as Preston opened a nine-point lead, at 29-21.