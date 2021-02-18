Former Williamsville South star Hannah Dolan commits to Canisius College

This isn’t a case of like mother like daughter.

Former Williamsville South girls basketball star Hannah Dolan has her own reasons for accepting a scholarship offer from Canisius College.

“I just thought it was the best fit for me athletically and academically,” said Dolan, who is playing a postgraduate season at Northfield Mount Hermon Academy in Massachusetts. “I enjoyed getting to know the coaches and learn about the team. I’m also excited to be close to home.”

NMHA is limited to practicing and scrimmaging as their game schedule was canceled by the pandemic.

Dolan helped South win at least a split of the Section VI championship in each of her five varsity seasons. A multi-time All-Western New York selection, she averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 rebounds per game last season.

Dolan’s mom and high school coach, Kristin, also played at Canisius during the late 1980s.

“It’s nice to know she went there, too, because it’s a cool connection. But it didn’t sway my choice,” Hannah said.

Dolan selected Canisius over Daemen, St. Anselm and D’Youville.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.