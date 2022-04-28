Former Williamsville East coach Chris Durr to join Clarence girls soccer as assistant

After a one-season absence from the sideline following 27 years at Williamsville East, Chris Durr has accepted a position as an assistant girls soccer coach at Clarence, he confirmed to The News.

“For me to get an opportunity to go back and coach the sport I love and the sport I played at Clarence, to go back there and have the ability to coach it there is very exciting,” said Durr, a 1987 Clarence graduate. “It’s presenting a new challenge for me.”

The move comes almost two years after the Williamsville School Board decided not to reappoint him, despite recommendations from district administrators. From 1995 to 2020, he had 391 career wins, and led the Flames to 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and two state semifinal appearances.

“It was such a shock. I wasn’t ready to give up the program,” Durr said Thursday. “I’ve moved on because I have to."

Of the eight Board members, four abstained and four voted no. Other than the district doesn’t discuss personnel issues, no reason has been given for Durr not being retained. He said he has not received an explanation to this day.

He has remained a teacher within the district.

Durr had coached the Flames since he was 23 years old, only to have his tenure end without knowing why.

“The last year has been the worst in my professional career,” Durr said.

He said what got him through the tumultuousness were emails, letters, messages, texts and calls from current and former players reiterating their support for him. Receiving words of affirmation from people around the state helped Durr in the immediate aftermath.

“That’s why you do it. No one coaches for the money,” he said. “You do it because it’s something you love and make an impact on kids and the community. I feel like I’ve done that.”

Durr, who will be inducted into the New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame in September, said “a handful” of athletic directors had contacted him, but nothing seriously interested him. He didn’t apply for any positions until he saw the right one.

Given his resume, Durr felt he had the right to “be very picky” on his next move.

When he saw the Clarence opening in March, he applied for the opportunity to return home. He had multiple conversations with Clarence head coach Matt Andrews, making sure the role would fit him and the two would have a mutual understanding.

“Our philosophies and what we like to do in regards to the game and those type of things are pretty much in line,” Durr said of Andrews. “I felt it was pretty much a good fit for him. After years of having my own program, I think is going to be something good for me to be able to just coach and not worry about the administrative things that a head coach has to deal with.”

On March 18, the Clarence School Board approved Durr and he received a congratulatory text from Jason Lehmbeck, Clarence’s director of health, physical education and athletics.

Other than at the Empire State Games, Durr hasn't had much experience as an assistant coach.

“It’ll be an adjustment, but I’m a guy that’s always known my role,” he said. “If my role is the assistant coach, then that’s what my role is. Whatever Matt needs me to do, whatever challenges he needs me to take on, I’ll go forward from there.”

Durr, who has remained the Section VI soccer chairman, will be joining one of the premier programs in Western New York. The Red Devils had won eight consecutive Section VI championships before Lancaster stopped the streak in the Class AA final last fall. Overall, Clarence has won 16 sectional championships and three regional titles, and has made two state title game appearances.

As for being a head coach again, Durr said it would have to be a situation that makes sense.

“At this point, I haven’t even thought about that,” Durr said. “I don’t know that I will ever run a program ever again. I don’t know … I don’t know how many opportunities there are for me down the road here to be a head coach again and run a program.”

