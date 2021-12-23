Former Williamsville East coach Chris Durr named to state girls soccer Hall of Fame

Chris Durr, the longtime Williamsville East coach and Section VI chairman, has been selected to the New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame, organizers announced this week.

He will be part of the sixth class, inducted as a coach/contributor, as voted by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 22.

From 1995 to 2020, Durr had 391 career wins and guided Williamsville East to 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and two state Final Four appearances.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Durr said. “When you start coaching and you do it for the right reasons and you begin your career, you never think of these times coming at the end of your career. I’m humbled by this honor. My thoughts go to all players I’ve coached and all the coaches I’ve coached with on JV and modified and coached against, and all the relationships with former players, former parents.”

Unexpectedly, the Williamsville School Board opted last fall to not reappoint Durr to the position he had held at Williamsville East for nearly three decades, despite the recommendation of three district administrators. The school board has said it won’t comment on personnel matters.