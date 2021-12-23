Former Williamsville East coach Chris Durr named to state girls soccer Hall of Fame

Chris Durr, the longtime Williamsville East coach and Section VI chairman, has been selected to the New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame, organizers announced this week.
He will be part of the sixth class, inducted as a coach/contributor, as voted by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 22.
From 1995 to 2020, Durr had 391 career wins and guided Williamsville East to 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and two state Final Four appearances.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Durr said. “When you start coaching and you do it for the right reasons and you begin your career, you never think of these times coming at the end of your career. I’m humbled by this honor. My thoughts go to all players I’ve coached and all the coaches I’ve coached with on JV and modified and coached against, and all the relationships with former players, former parents.”
Unexpectedly, the Williamsville School Board opted last fall to not reappoint Durr to the position he had held at Williamsville East for nearly three decades, despite the recommendation of three district administrators. The school board has said it won’t comment on personnel matters.
“I’d probably trade this honor now to be still coaching,” Durr said. “I didn’t want to finish my career coaching this way. I never really thought of this kind of an honor. I don’t think most coaches do. It shows people that kind of career I’ve had. … In reflecting back, this could be a silver lining.”
Durr continues to teach physical education at Williamsville East and remained the Section VI chairman in girls soccer this past season and is the Section VI chairman for girls basketball.
Schneider record
Williamsville East’s Max Schneider had 10 assists Monday against Williamsville South to set the school career record.
He has 461 assists, breaking the record of 454 set by Jeremy Konst, who graduated in 2001.
The lone returning first team All-Western New York selection, Schneider led WNY in points (517) and ranked second in assists (123) last season.