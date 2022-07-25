Former Timon football player and longtime coach Paul Fitzpatrick dies at 74

Paul Fitzpatrick Sr., a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame football player at Bishop Timon and Maryland and a longtime coach at his high school alma mater, died Friday. He was 74.

He starred in football, basketball and baseball in high school before returning to coach football for 28 seasons, including an undefeated campaign in 1979 and two seasons ranked at No. 1 in The Buffalo News poll in 1983 and '85.

"Coach Fitz" touched the lives of many, including Charlie Comerford, the Western New York Maritime Charter School’s athletic director who had known Mr. Fitzpatrick since Comerford was a child.

“From a young age, he’s always been a role model,” Comerford said Monday. “It’s really hard to put it into words. Knowing him since I was so young, he was always the coolest guy in the room, the most handsome guy in the room, the most respected guy in the room, and the best athlete in the room.

“He was just all these things, and he was also the most humble guy in the world. ... He meant the world to everyone and meant the world to me.”

As an athlete with the Tigers, Mr. Fitzpatrick earned an All-Catholic selection in football and basketball as a senior in 1966, along with being named All-Western New York in football. Mr. Fitzpatrick’s accolades continued as he earned the team MVP awards in football and basketball and led Timon to a Manhattan Cup title.

Mr. Fitzpatrick’s high school career earned him an opportunity to attend the University of Maryland on a full scholarship and he played in the 1967, 1968 and 1969 seasons. In three seasons, he played 29 career games at running back with 77 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also made 17 receptions for 177 yards and two scores.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As a senior, he won the team’s “unsung hero” award and led the Terps in scoring with three touchdowns and two extra points.

“He embodied everything that a man is,” Comerford said. “He was a gentleman, treated everyone the right way, and those are things I’ll remember about him. The way he treated people, that’s something I’ll remember forever.”

When his college days ended, he returned to Buffalo and spent seven years at Baker-Victory High School as an assistant football coach. After his time at Baker, Mr. Fitzpatrick went home and joined the Tigers in 1978. In his first season with his alma mater, Timon won the Bishop Burke League championship.

Overall, Mr. Fitzpatrick holds the Timon record of 161 wins.

“I don’t think there’s a person in this world who would have a negative thing to say about Paul,” Comerford said. “You could interview 5,000 people and all of them would’ve willingly spoke glowingly about him.

"He made everyone feel like they’re the most important person in the world. He was a special guy. Everyone who knew him would have the same kind of opinion on him.”

He is survived by wife, Jeanne; daughters Kerry, Jenny and Molly; and six grandchildren .

His son, Paul Jr., who was a 13-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, died in August. A 1999 graduate of Timon, he was in the Timon sports hall of fame and an assistant coach. The family asked for donations to be made to the scholarship fund at Timon named in Paul Jr.'s honor.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica.