Former star players Ka'Ron Barnes and Phil Stasiak stay in the game as referees

Barnes left ESPN to serve as an assistant coach at Army (West Point) for two seasons. He then returned to Buffalo, first working at Bank of America in the corporate office. He’s currently director of urban affairs for the City of Buffalo as part of Mayor Byron Brown’s administration.

Barnes had a good reason for not pursuing a coaching career.

“There were aspects of coaching I liked but I realized after those two seasons I wasn’t going to do it for the rest of my career,” Barnes said. “It was definitely fun but the lifestyle of the coach, it’s a grind.”

During his scholastic playing days, the point guard helped Turner/Carroll win back-to-back New York State Federation Tournament of Champions titles, Class C in 1998 and Class B in 1999. He scored 1,549 points in his high school career.

Barnes has crossed paths with players he either competed with or against in high school, college or rec leagues who are now coaching games he officiates. The list includes Brian Ferris (St. Francis), Andrew Bush (Olmsted), Brandon Woods (Sweet Home) and Chris Kensy (Amherst).

The interaction is interesting.