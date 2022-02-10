 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former St. Joe's QB Casey Kelly moves from walk-on tight end to scholarship at Ole Miss
Former St. Joe's QB Casey Kelly moves from walk-on tight end to scholarship at Ole Miss

  • Updated
St. Joe's quarterback Casey Kelly throws against Timon in 2016.

 Harry scull Jr./ Buffalo News file photo

Former St. Joe’s football and lacrosse star Casey Kelly has gone from walk-on tight end at Ole Miss to a scholarship,

Older brother Chad, a former Ole Miss QB, tweeted, “I could be more fricken happy! @LaneKiffin ! Throw It To 81 !!! Let’s go Ole Miss !!!”

A school spokesman confirmed that Casey Kelly’s first day on scholarship was Wednesday.

Casey and Chad are nephews of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Casey played in 11 games last fall, with 17 receptions for 150 yards, capped by six catches for 49 yards against Indiana in the Outback Bowl. He also had a 5-yard touchdown in the bowl game. He had played in nine games in the shortened 2020 season, with eight catches for 115 yards and a score. He did not have any receiving statistics in three games as a true freshman and redshirted.

While at St. Joe’s, Casey passed for 1,262 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games played. He also ran for 969 yards.

Casey played quarterback in his senior year at Mallard Creek in North Carolina, leading the team to a 10-1 record, and was ranked as a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

