Former Park School basketball star Noah Hutchins enters transfer portal at Rice
Former Park School basketball star Noah Hutchins enters transfer portal at Rice

  • Updated
Noah-Hutchins-Park-Albany Academy-Federation Tournament-Glens Falls-Scull-Class A

Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Albany Academy during the first half of the New York State Federation Class A semifinal at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Noah Hutchins, a Park School graduate, has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Rice University.

Hutchins, the 2018-19 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, went to IMG Academy in Florida for one season after Park.

He missed all of his freshman season at Rice because of injury. He played in nine games this past season for a total of 82 minutes and averaged 1.6 points per game.

