Former Park School basketball star Noah Hutchins enters transfer portal at Rice

Noah Hutchins, a Park School graduate, has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Rice University.
Hutchins, the 2018-19 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, went to IMG Academy in Florida for one season after Park.
He missed all of his freshman season at Rice because of injury. He played in nine games this past season for a total of 82 minutes and averaged 1.6 points per game.
Let’s see what Gods got planned for me next 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/cCufMAjzxo— noah hutchins (@clutchinsss) March 21, 2022
