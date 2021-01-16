Former Orchard Park football standout Jack Sharp heading to Iowa

Orchard Park football coach Craig Dana confirmed former Quakers quarterback Jack Sharp will attend Iowa and join the Hawkeyes football program as a preferred walk-on.

Sharp started three seasons for OP, capped when he completed 183 of 305 passes for 2,149 yards as a senior in the fall of 2019. He also rushed for 191 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

Sharp played last fall at Milford Academy, a prep school located in New Berlin. Milford is not part of any of the state associations overseeing high school athletics, so the academy was able to squeeze in a short season.

At Milford, Sharp completed 86 of 115 passes for 1,275 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.

Sharp stands roughly 6 feet, 2 inches and made solid decisions with the ball. He’s smart and a hard worker.

"My dream while playing football as a young child was to play at the highest competition possible," Sharp told HawkeyeReport.com. "Growing up in Orchard Park exposed me to many professional players and their stories of hard work and resulting success. Iowa offers me that opportunity. I am so excited to compete and be part of a great program.”

Iowa is coached by longtime pilot Kirk Ferentz, who guided them to a 6-2 mark this past season.