Former Orchard Park football standout Jack Sharp heading to Iowa

Orchard Park football coach Craig Dana confirmed former Quakers quarterback Jack Sharp will attend Iowa and join the Hawkeyes football program as a preferred walk-on.
Sharp started three seasons for OP, capped when he completed 183 of 305 passes for 2,149 yards as a senior in the fall of 2019. He also rushed for 191 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
Sharp played last fall at Milford Academy, a prep school located in New Berlin. Milford is not part of any of the state associations overseeing high school athletics, so the academy was able to squeeze in a short season.
At Milford, Sharp completed 86 of 115 passes for 1,275 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.
Sharp stands roughly 6 feet, 2 inches and made solid decisions with the ball. He’s smart and a hard worker.
"My dream while playing football as a young child was to play at the highest competition possible," Sharp told HawkeyeReport.com. "Growing up in Orchard Park exposed me to many professional players and their stories of hard work and resulting success. Iowa offers me that opportunity. I am so excited to compete and be part of a great program.”
Iowa is coached by longtime pilot Kirk Ferentz, who guided them to a 6-2 mark this past season.
Sharp led the Quakers to the Section VI Class AA final his senior year in 2019 where they lost to four-time defending champion Lancaster.
“I think one of Jack’s best qualities is his knowledge of the game,” Dana said. “I think his film at Milford shows he has the physical tools to play there. They’ll see how smart he is with his understanding of the game. He’s a coachable player who never takes a rep off.”
A preferred walk-on is guaranteed a spot on the team. Dana said Sharp plans to be a midyear enrollee, which means he’ll be eligible to work out with the team during spring practice.
Sharp did not respond to a message seeking comment.