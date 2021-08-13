Former Lancaster wrestling coach Ron Lorenz to return as St. Francis assistant

When Ron Lorenz said he was stepping away in March 2020 after a decade as Lancaster’s wrestling coach, he cautioned that he “wouldn’t call it a retirement quite yet.”

After a season away, Lorenz is back as an assistant coach at St. Francis, the program announced Thursday.

In 10 seasons under Lorenz, the Legends compiled a 116-27 record in dual matches and won five ECIC titles, three Class AA crowns and one Section VI duals title. The individual medal count was 25 sectional champions and 14 state place-winners.

Lorenz won 100 matches in his high school career and a sectional championship in 1996 before returning to Lancaster as the sixth head coach in the program's history.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity!!!” Lorenz tweeted. “And I’m very excited to get to work!!! We’re gonna make serious waves … I promise!!!”

Mazzara commits

Victor Mazzara, a shortstop and outfielder at Canisius High, announced his commitment to play baseball at the University at Albany. Mazzara, a member of the Class of 2022, was named All-Catholic second team in the spring.