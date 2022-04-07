 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto explains his resignation

Lancaster 49, Orchard Park 40 (copy)

Former Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

John Otto sat in the office of Lancaster Athletic Director Eric Rupp for an exit meeting a few weeks after the Legends' boys basketball season ended with a 9-13 record and an appearance in the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

After Rupp asked his questions, Otto said he asked one of his own: “As we stand now, would you be willing to have me back as the varsity coach?”

Otto said Rupp told him he needed to take what they discussed to the administration, and he’d have an answer by the end of the month.

On March 25, Otto was at work in the Stanley G. Falk School when he received a phone call. He said Rupp called to alert him that he would need to reapply for his job.

“It doesn’t mean you’re done, but if you choose to reapply, you’ll have to go through the interview process,” Otto said Rupp told him.

The call lasted a minute and was their last exchange as Otto decided to resign days later. Otto was the Lancaster coach for 11 seasons, winning more than 100 games and capturing the school's first Section VI boys basketball championship since 1959 during the 2019-20 season.

People are also reading…

Rupp declined to comment on Otto specifically, citing school policy regarding personnel decisions, but said all coaching positions are one-year appointments. Lancaster has already posted Otto's former job and is accepting applications until April 19.

According to a source, no other Lancaster coaches have resigned. 

Otto said he typically had been asked to sign a letter of intent after the season to confirm that he wanted to remain in the position for the following season. 

Otto said he was dismayed by the conversation with Rupp and decided to use that weekend to do some soul searching, taking advice he gave his players and looking himself in the mirror. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Did I do something to make someone aggravated enough to want me out?

Did I do something wrong that I could’ve done better?

Otto said even if he applied, he expected the administration to go in a different direction. He said he didn't like the idea of working where he thought he wasn't wanted. 

Returning from the weekend, he informed the school of his resignation effective immediately that Tuesday and publicly announced his departure on Facebook.

“Honestly after that weekend, I felt good about everything I had done,” Otto told The News. “A lot of people don’t know about personal issues that families have had over the years. That’s why you have to deal with issues differently… after the soul-searching weekend, I felt good about putting in my resignation. Obviously, they didn’t want me back, but I was in a good place mentally.”

Immediately after his post, he said his phone buzzed with phone calls and texts from former players, parents, administration, opposing coaches and others from his past and present.

He was praised on social media, including a tweet from a former player that said, “I never before and never since had a coach make me feel so valued as a human.”

“Wednesday, I woke up in the morning and by the time my feet hit the floor getting out of bed I felt a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Otto said. “I knew I was in coaching for the right reasons and I affected a lot of people and they were telling me they had my back.”

Otto says he gave the administration a letter of recommendation for someone on his staff to succeed him.

“If he doesn’t [get the job], then I think it’s pretty evident that they definitely had somebody else in mind and that was behind the whole decision,” Otto said.

Whomever the coach, Otto plans to attend Lancaster games. Supporting the program is all he knows, having been a part of the community since birth and as an employee for almost two decades. He said he’s at peace with his decision and turned down inquiries from other programs, deciding not to coach during the 2022-23 season and dedicating additional time to his wife.

“I don’t know if I want to get back to coaching,” he said. “After the year, if I get the itch back, I’ll definitely do it.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ceremonial first pitch at Buffalo Bisons opening day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News