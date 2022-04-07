Former Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto explains his resignation

John Otto sat in the office of Lancaster Athletic Director Eric Rupp for an exit meeting a few weeks after the Legends' boys basketball season ended with a 9-13 record and an appearance in the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

After Rupp asked his questions, Otto said he asked one of his own: “As we stand now, would you be willing to have me back as the varsity coach?”

Otto said Rupp told him he needed to take what they discussed to the administration, and he’d have an answer by the end of the month.

On March 25, Otto was at work in the Stanley G. Falk School when he received a phone call. He said Rupp called to alert him that he would need to reapply for his job.

“It doesn’t mean you’re done, but if you choose to reapply, you’ll have to go through the interview process,” Otto said Rupp told him.

The call lasted a minute and was their last exchange as Otto decided to resign days later. Otto was the Lancaster coach for 11 seasons, winning more than 100 games and capturing the school's first Section VI boys basketball championship since 1959 during the 2019-20 season.

Rupp declined to comment on Otto specifically, citing school policy regarding personnel decisions, but said all coaching positions are one-year appointments. Lancaster has already posted Otto's former job and is accepting applications until April 19.

According to a source, no other Lancaster coaches have resigned.

Otto said he typically had been asked to sign a letter of intent after the season to confirm that he wanted to remain in the position for the following season.

Otto said he was dismayed by the conversation with Rupp and decided to use that weekend to do some soul searching, taking advice he gave his players and looking himself in the mirror.

Did I do something to make someone aggravated enough to want me out?

Did I do something wrong that I could’ve done better?

Otto said even if he applied, he expected the administration to go in a different direction. He said he didn't like the idea of working where he thought he wasn't wanted.

Returning from the weekend, he informed the school of his resignation effective immediately that Tuesday and publicly announced his departure on Facebook.

“Honestly after that weekend, I felt good about everything I had done,” Otto told The News. “A lot of people don’t know about personal issues that families have had over the years. That’s why you have to deal with issues differently… after the soul-searching weekend, I felt good about putting in my resignation. Obviously, they didn’t want me back, but I was in a good place mentally.”

Immediately after his post, he said his phone buzzed with phone calls and texts from former players, parents, administration, opposing coaches and others from his past and present.

He was praised on social media, including a tweet from a former player that said, “I never before and never since had a coach make me feel so valued as a human.”

“Wednesday, I woke up in the morning and by the time my feet hit the floor getting out of bed I felt a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Otto said. “I knew I was in coaching for the right reasons and I affected a lot of people and they were telling me they had my back.”

Otto says he gave the administration a letter of recommendation for someone on his staff to succeed him.

“If he doesn’t [get the job], then I think it’s pretty evident that they definitely had somebody else in mind and that was behind the whole decision,” Otto said.

Whomever the coach, Otto plans to attend Lancaster games. Supporting the program is all he knows, having been a part of the community since birth and as an employee for almost two decades. He said he’s at peace with his decision and turned down inquiries from other programs, deciding not to coach during the 2022-23 season and dedicating additional time to his wife.

“I don’t know if I want to get back to coaching,” he said. “After the year, if I get the itch back, I’ll definitely do it.”

