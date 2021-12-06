Former Kenmore West coach Todd Marquardt selected to NYS Soccer Hall of Fame

Former Kenmore West boys soccer coach Todd Marquardt has been selected to the New York State Soccer Hall of Fame.

Marquardt coached the Blue Devils for 31 seasons, retiring after the 2020 season.

"It's a great honor," he said. "I'm very humbled by all the great prior inductees throughout New York State."

The state Hall was started in 1994 and Marquardt will be only the sixth inductee from Section VI. He joins former Gowanda coach Roy Hendrix (2016), former Lew-Port coach and sectional chairman Jim Clauss (2012), former Lancaster coach Joe Adamec (2011), former Amherst coach Robert McAlister (2009) and former Clarence coach Ken Kreinheider (1997).

The classes of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted together at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament next fall. The two ceremonies have been delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Marquardt led the boys soccer program for 609 games and coached 389 players during tenure.

A Ken West alumnus (Class of 1981), Marquardt led his alma mater to victory 242 times. During his tenure, the Blue Devils won Section VI championships in 1994 and 2006.