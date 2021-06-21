 Skip to main content
Former Connolly Cup winner Jake Ritts moving to Georgia prep school
Former Connolly Cup winner Jake Ritts moving to Georgia prep school

  • Updated
Jake Ritts-St Francis-St Marys-High school Football-Scull

St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts has passed for 27 touchdowns as a junior in 2019. 

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts, who won the Connolly Cup as a junior in 2019, will enroll for a post-graduate season at Georgia Knights Prep Academy in Snellville, Ga., he announced on social media.

Ritts spent last season at Winter Park in Florida and showed flashes in limited action as the backup quarterback during the team’s 8-2 season. Ritts was a late arrival in Florida after he waited to see whether high school football would be played in the fall in New York State. 

Ritts was the first junior in more than a decade to earn the Cup, which is awarded to Western New York’s top football player. He threw for 28 touchdown passes and for 2,431 yards in eight regular-season games that season, after setting the Western New York record for passing yards in a season (3,366) and breaking the school mark for touchdown passes (36) as a sophomore.

