Former Clarence assistant Paul Loweecey says he's the next Williamsville East girls soccer coach

Durr was surprisingly not approved to return as girls soccer coach by the school board during an Aug. 10 meeting in which four members voted "no" while the other four in attendance abstained. Durr had been recommended by Mucica, Suchyna and Williamsville East principal Brian Swatland.

Typically, coaching appointments are rubber-stamped by school boards, but not in this case.

The school board and new Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall did not offer a specific reason for the removal – saying they do not discuss personnel matters. Durr has declined to comment.

The next school board meeting is Sept. 14, but Mucica told players during a pre-practice meeting Monday that the district was searching for a qualified coach.

Parents of players who were shocked and upset with Durr’s removal have voiced their displeasure, as have players. One parent suggested that another’s complaint about lack of playing time for his/her daughter, who is no longer with the team, played a role in Durr’s removal.

“It was a backroom deal by parents who were upset essentially over playing time,” John Comerford said more than a week ago. “It’s a backroom deal that submarined a good person with a good reputation. I’m upset this happened in our community.”