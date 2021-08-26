Former Clarence assistant Paul Loweecey says he's the next Williamsville East girls soccer coach

Former Clarence boys soccer assistant coach Paul Loweecey appears to be the next Williamsville East girls soccer coach.
Loweecey confirmed his appointment Thursday morning after multiple parents said he ran the Flames’ practice Wednesday night.
Williamsville District Athletic Director Chris Mucica did not return a message late Wednesday night. Neither did Williamsville East Athletic Director Nicholas Suchyna nor Williamsville School Board President Theresa Leatherbarrow.
Loweecey takes over for a potential hall of famer in Chris Durr, who during his 27 seasons led Williamsville East to 391 wins, 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and two state Final Four appearances.
Loweecey served as an apprentice for three seasons to Mike Silverstein, who during his long tenure guided Clarence's powerful boys team to multiple Section VI championships and two state finals, including an appearance in the 2018 title game.
Loweecey, 29, has been coaching for 13 years on the club and high school scene. He served as head coach of a girls youth team as a 16-year-old. He's also been a junior varsity head coach at Sweet Home.
"I've always wanted to be a varsity head coach at the highest level possible," Loweecey said Thursday morning. "The position was available but most importantly I wanted to make sure the girls had a good season and didn't miss out on anything."
Durr was surprisingly not approved to return as girls soccer coach by the school board during an Aug. 10 meeting in which four members voted "no" while the other four in attendance abstained. Durr had been recommended by Mucica, Suchyna and Williamsville East principal Brian Swatland.
Typically, coaching appointments are rubber-stamped by school boards, but not in this case.
The school board and new Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall did not offer a specific reason for the removal – saying they do not discuss personnel matters. Durr has declined to comment.
The next school board meeting is Sept. 14, but Mucica told players during a pre-practice meeting Monday that the district was searching for a qualified coach.
Parents of players who were shocked and upset with Durr’s removal have voiced their displeasure, as have players. One parent suggested that another’s complaint about lack of playing time for his/her daughter, who is no longer with the team, played a role in Durr’s removal.
“It was a backroom deal by parents who were upset essentially over playing time,” John Comerford said more than a week ago. “It’s a backroom deal that submarined a good person with a good reputation. I’m upset this happened in our community.”
Players sent a letter to the school board expressing their disappointment with Durr’s treatment and with having to start practicing Monday morning without qualified coaches. Mucica and Suchyna ran the initial practices.
One of the team captains, Simone Brock, read the letter to the team, parents, media and district officials Monday before the seniors finally opted to join underclassmen on the field.
Comerford, whose daughter is a sophomore on the team, said he will support the new coach. But he’s still puzzled by how the board could so easily discard Durr.
“They found a way to turn the page on Chris and it’s upsetting to me,” Comerford said. “I need to be supportive of the new coach. I won’t do anything to undermine him, but I’m still disgusted by the process.”
"What's important is the girls, so I'm glad they have a coach so they can get on with their season," parent Julie Scalione said.
Loweecey said his first practice with the Flames went well. He'll coach his first game next Thursday against Amherst.
"By the end they were excited and probably a little relieved the season can get underway," he said. "It's a tough situation ... but the (athletic directors) have been supportive."