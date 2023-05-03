Declan Ryan thought he was dreaming. He heard the words come out of Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen’s mouth, but it took him a few seconds to process it.

“We would like to offer you,” Ryan says Paulsen said.

That sentence from Paulsen changed Ryan’s life. He extended a scholarship spot to the Canisius alum, Class of 2022, who was patiently waiting for a school to fulfill his childhood dream.

“I’m really excited about it,” Ryan said. “It feels surreal finally finding a place to go and it relieved the stress of trying to find a place to go and also having a life goal accomplished.”

Paulsen was at Worcester Academy (Mass.), where Ryan was doing a post-graduate year, to make the offer. Ryan, the 2022 Allen Wilson Player of the Year recipient, was playing open runs at school when he was called into Hilltoppers coach Jamie Sullivan's office when he got the news. After Paulsen, who’s entering his first year at Holy Cross, offered Ryan a scholarship, the celebration commenced.

“At first, I thought I was dreaming, I was like, ‘Did you just say that?’ in my head, I processed it and was super happy,” Ryan said. "My teammates were happy and I had 6-foot-9 guys jumping on me."

In his senior year, Ryan, a 6-8 big who can post-up and space the floor, was the most dominant basketball player in Western New York, leading Canisius to a New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship and was named the New York State Sportswriters Association Class A Player of the Year.

After his high school career ended, his dedication didn’t cease. During the summer, he played AAU for powerhouse BABC, which always produces Division I players, with a few finding their way to the NBA, including Georges Niang, Bruce Brown Jr., Terance Mann, Nerlens Noel and Michael Carter-Williams, among others.

“I think it helped me a lot,” Ryan said. “I made a lot of great friends and being on this great team almost making the final and playing with someone like TJ [Power], who’s going to Duke. It was a lot of fun, just being able to play on that high level. It’s a lot different, especially the first couple of games of adjusting to everyone being that good. It was a pretty big difference.”

Ryan tested himself against top-tier talent in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, which is viewed as one of the best high school leagues in the country, and led the Hilltoppers to a NEPSAC Class AA championship. Constantly going against Division I caliber players, or sometimes soon-to-be professionals, pushed him to become a better player, and why Paulsen became so impressed.

With Ryan heading to Holy Cross, he joins siblings Siobhan (Sacred Heart), Micaela (Elon), and Kathleen (Brown) as Division I players.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Ryan said. “Just because of my three sisters and for a while I thought I was going to be a walk-on somewhere. Being able to accomplish this goal and being on par with my sisters is a nice feeling. I think it’s really cool. In our younger years, we were super competitive and always had someone to work out with.”

