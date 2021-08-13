Former Amherst field hockey star Taylor Balser named head coach

Taylor Balser, a two-time All-Western New York selection as a field hockey player at Amherst, is taking over for her former coach at her alma mater, the school announced.

Balser will replace longtime coach Laurie LeGroff, who led the Tigers to multiple Section VI titles, including the Class B title in the fall.

“We are grateful to coach LeGroff for the legacy that she has led and are excited for coach Balser as she continues to build upon the success of the field hockey program,” Amherst athletics said in a statement.

Balser played under LeGroff from 2010 to 2013, serving as team captain twice and helping Amherst to a Section VI title in 2013. She went on to Mercyhurst, and was a three-year starter.

After earning her bachelor’s and master's degrees at Mercyhurst, she returned home and has served as an assistant coach.

Another former Amherst player, Jenna Sobol, will serve as an assistant. She played on sectional championship teams in 2013, '14 and '15. She has been a volunteer assistant the last two seasons.