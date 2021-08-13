 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Amherst field hockey star Taylor Balser named head coach
0 comments

Former Amherst field hockey star Taylor Balser named head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
430273[2] (copy)

Taylor Balser, shown as a player at Amherst in 2013, has been named the program's head coach.

Taylor Balser, a two-time All-Western New York selection as a field hockey player at Amherst, is taking over for her former coach at her alma mater, the school announced.

Balser will replace longtime coach Laurie LeGroff, who led the Tigers to multiple Section VI titles, including the Class B title in the fall.

“We are grateful to coach LeGroff for the legacy that she has led and are excited for coach Balser as she continues to build upon the success of the field hockey program,” Amherst athletics said in a statement.

Balser played under LeGroff from 2010 to 2013, serving as team captain twice and helping Amherst to a Section VI title in 2013. She went on to Mercyhurst, and was a three-year starter.

After earning her bachelor’s and master's degrees at Mercyhurst, she returned home and has served as an assistant coach.

Another former Amherst player, Jenna Sobol, will serve as an assistant. She played on sectional championship teams in 2013, '14 and '15. She has been a volunteer assistant the last two seasons.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News