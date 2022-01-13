For 15 consecutive years, a Banning sibling has bowled for Amherst High

If there’s been a varsity bowling event for Amherst High in the last 15 years, there’s been a Banning involved.

Among the four Banning siblings, at least one of them has been on the varsity boys or girls team since the 2007 season.

• Jessica, Class of 2011, bowled from 2007 to 2011.

• Richard, Class of 2013, bowled from 2009 to 2013.

• Rachel, Class of 2018, bowled from 2012 to 2018.

• Katelynn, Class of 2022, began bowling on the varsity in 2016 and is in her final season.

Each of the Bannings was named team MVP during their careers.

The four siblings were honored in a ceremony Wednesday before Amherst’s match at Classic Lanes and presented with plaques.

“Their entire family has been so supportive – attending all of the matches, tournaments and even many practices over the years,” Amherst boys bowling coach Jason Beckman said. “They have helped with our fundraisers, served as our booster club representatives, organized banquets, brought cookies and treats to matches. I can't say enough about how supportive their entire family has been – and what an amazing accomplishment to be involved for that length of time. It definitely won't be the same without them.”