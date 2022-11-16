Football Far West Regionals rescheduled to Monday due to impending snow

Due to an impending snowstorm, the New York Public High School Athletic Association has rescheduled this weekend’s Far West Regional football games to Monday at 6 p.m. at the home sites of the Section V schools.
Here is the revised schedule:
Class AA: Bennett at McQuaid
Class A: Jamestown at Hilton
Class B: Iroquois at Batavia
Class C: Lackawanna at Attica
Class D: Randolph at Oakfield-Alabama/Elma, game will take place at SUNY Brockport.
