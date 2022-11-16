 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football Far West Regionals rescheduled to Monday due to impending snow

  • Updated
Bennett Lancaster Football

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie celebrates a Jameer Thomas touchdown run against Lancaster Bennett during the Section VI Class AA football final at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Due to an impending snowstorm, the New York Public High School Athletic Association has rescheduled this weekend’s Far West Regional football games to Monday at 6 p.m. at the home sites of the Section V schools.

Here is the revised schedule:

Class AA: Bennett at McQuaid

Class A: Jamestown at Hilton

Class B: Iroquois at Batavia

Class C: Lackawanna at Attica

Class D: Randolph at Oakfield-Alabama/Elma, game will take place at SUNY Brockport.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

