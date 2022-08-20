Football begins in NYS, Williamsville South, Canisius, Orchard Park among teams excited to return

On a near 90-degree Saturday in Buffalo, it felt like a holiday. It’s an experience one can feel only once a year, and at Williamsville South, a football coach approached a parent/teacher in the bleachers and said, “it feels like Christmas.”

Across New York, that was the feeling, as the sunny hot day served as the first official time teams were allowed to practice. Coaches and athletes were gifted the opportunity to begin their months-long journey toward their goals.

“We had a ton of energy,” Billies coach Joe Licata said. “Got a lot of stuff out of our young guys. We've got a lot of young leaders on our team and it’s just awesome to be back. Guys like Nolan Holtz, a senior, will more than likely be a captain for us.

"He set the tone from the beginning. Miles Graves, he did a great job out here, too. Just a ton of energy and ton of excitement coming from these guys and it was exciting to be out here.”

Licata, a former quarterback for Williamsville South and the University at Buffalo, is in his first season at his alma mater as the successor to Kraig Kurzanski, who departed the Billies for his alma mater, Canisius High School. The 29-year-old coach is inheriting a Williamsville South team that graduated 21 seniors a year ago, including three members of the All-WNY first team.

Williamsville South football getting in some team stretches with everyone yelling out in unison. pic.twitter.com/NdH3LY9ieY — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) August 20, 2022

The Billies went 7-3 in 2021 and reached the Section VI Class A semifinals. With the team likely going through a change this year, you couldn’t tell from practice. With Run-DMC and Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” among many rock classics being played from a small black speaker under the right goal post, the players and coaches were vibing throughout the session.

Whether they were spraying each other with water on the sideline, in which Licata participated, or holding each other accountable and making someone do 10 pushups if they used foul language, the Billies were happy to be back on the field.

“I’m a younger guy I guess, so I love to get out there and run with the guys and have fun with them,” Licata said. “Our coaching staff had a meeting and I told them, ‘If we’re not having fun, we’re doing something wrong.’ I’m out here because I love it and enjoy doing it with these guys. My favorite part is just seeing those guys have fun and us having fun with them.”

Williamsville South players holding each other accountable. If a player swears they must do 10 pushups.It’s all laughs and smiles on day one with players also spraying each other with water. pic.twitter.com/OTnR4NpRDs — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) August 20, 2022

In another homecoming, Kurzanski was all smiles to be back on the Crusaders’ campus. A 1984 graduate from the school, he enters year one at Canisius after 15 seasons with Williamsville South, which included an 88-49 record and five division championships.

With his players kneeling in front of him, Kurzanski iterated to his players the importance of his new job saying “At my point of my career, this is the only job that I ever really wanted to get.”

Kurzanski enters his 29th season as a coach and wasted no time pushing his team, as they had a two-session practice. The first practice began at around 8:30 a.m. and the last session ended close to 2:10 p.m.

“I thought we threw the ball well in practice,” Kurzanski said. “I think we have a great group of wide receivers and, overall, our energy was good. It was a hot day, and we went for almost six hours with a couple of different sessions. The energy that was maintained for that whole time period was good, so I’m optimistic going forward.”

Canisius graduated 20 seniors from last year’s team, which included five All-WNY members and quarterback and Navy football player Tyler Baker. It’s too early to tell who will start at quarterback for the Crusaders this season.

Coming off a 6-4 season, there’s room for improvement, and Kurzanski expects nothing less than his team to grow from Saturday to their last game of the season. Winning is great and will bring attention to Kurzanski and his players, but he doesn’t want to sacrifice what Canisius has established for the sake of winning.

“The standard at Canisius tends to be higher than every place else I’ve worked at,” Kurzanski said. “I want to be able to maintain that standard and keep this program good going forward.”

Many schools have their standards of what their students, employees, staff and everyone inside the building should uphold. At Orchard Park’s opening practice, players wore maroon shirts with “#THESTANDARD” and “15” on the back.

“We have a storied program here, and we want to honor that program,” Orchard Park coach Mike Cieslik said. “We also want to attack the future. Everything’s that happened at Orchard Park as far as winning sectional titles and state championships, that’s in the past. None of these guys know that, and none of these guys have experienced that. We’re reinventing or bringing back the standard of excellent play, hard work, and dedication. It’s a little cliché, but it’s something that’s worked here for a long time and we’re taking a step back and making sure we do everything in-house to get our guys ready for the season come week one.”

Orchard Park graduated 31 seniors after going 5-5 last season, which included an appearance in the Section VI Class AA semifinal. Where the Quakers have an advantage over Williamsville South and Canisius is they return starting senior quarterback Ben Gocella and All-WNY senior first-team wide receiver Dylan Evans.

Evans is coming off a historic junior campaign following a 17-touchdown season, three shy of the Western New York record and an Orchard Park record. On the season, he had 830 yards on 54 catches.

“Today was a different atmosphere,” Evans said. “This team is different than the past few years I’ve been on varsity and it’s going to be a fun year.”

Evans currently holds scholarship offers from Cornell, Navy, Marshall, Purdue and more, and plans to take official visits during the fall.

Cieslik let it be known to his team “It’s an offensive day,” and when someone made a mistake, he and his staff would make sure to offer words of encouragement to the athlete. The feeling of day one was different compared to other opening practices the quarterback and receiver have experienced.

“I really like the toughness that we have,” Gocella said. “The energy just feels different. With coach Cieslik being a first-year head coach, he’s changing the culture around here. We haven’t won a section championship since 2015 and he’s trying to take us back there.”