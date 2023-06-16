Mount St. Mary Academy students Sydney Yost, Kaylee Cuddihy and Haley Karasewski have proved a lot can happen in a year with dedication.

In September, the trio wrote a letter to Troy Vincent, the former Buffalo Bills defensive back and NFL executive vice president of football operations, regarding their desire to have flag football be offered at their school.

Their letter led to a visit by Vincent to the school in January for a talk on flag football and an invitation to the Pro Bowl in February in Las Vegas. While there, Vincent’s new friends were able to network with NFL and flag football players.

A few months later, Mount St. Mary’s created its own league.

“It’s really cool to see that it started as an idea just at our freshman retreat, and now so many people want to play it,” Yost said. “We’re all working together in school to try the sport out. Especially with us being an all-girl school, younger girls as they’re growing up can see it started at an all-girl school and to show that if girls think of something, they can push for it to happen.”

The league created by Mount St. Mary was approved by NFL Flag and named Thunder F.L.A.G (Female Leaders Advocating the Game).

The school’s league isn’t associated with the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association, which doesn’t have flag football teams. However, it could be a consideration for spring 2024.

“I think it’s important for me to acknowledge Haley, Kaylee, and Sydney,” Vincent said. “They are trailblazers and I want to thank them for their efforts. I appreciate that courage from those young ladies. Their vision and leadership led to this being official. I met three young ladies then I met a whole school at Mount St. Mary’s filled with leaders. To see their vision come to pass, job well done ladies, job well done.”

Vincent emphasized the importance of listening to the younger generation because their ideas could have a significant impact within the community and beyond, case and point, what happened at Mount St. Mary’s.

“I think it’s important to recognize when parents, school administrators, principals, and the student body,” Vincent said. “When we listen to our young people, they can take us to places we had not thought about. If we just listen, they’ll take us to places that we couldn’t even imagine. Guess what Western New York, flag football is here, and it’s here to stay.”

About two dozen students are participating in the school’s league, and the team seems to have a bunch of dedicated young women who were still hard at practice a week after classes ended.

Evan Majewski, a social studies teacher at the school, is MSM’s coach. Majewski is also an assistant coach on Starpoint’s varsity football team and played college football at St. John Fisher.

“It’s really cool to see the girls take initiative on this because it’s a student-led organization so far, and they’re continuing to lead the way and make some decisions on where the program is going,” Majewski said. “They’re growing into becoming very young and great leaders among their peers and in their community. It’s really nice to see them take that step of empowerment and creating that vision for our own program and the other Catholic schools in the area.”

It’s baby steps at Mount St. Mary, with the hope of one day having a high school team. Until there’s a sanctioned program at the school, the teams won’t be able to scrimmage or play non-league games against Section VI schools, according to Section VI flag football chairperson Marissa Dauria, who is also a Mount St. Mary alumna.

“Being able to play, after I wanted to for so long but never thought I’d be able to, is really fun and like a dream true,” Cuddihy said.