Five WNY girls basketball players named to New York State Sportswriters Association first team

  • Updated
Francis intervenes

Lancaster forward Madison Francis knocks the ball away from Bishop Kearney's Amaia Jackson during the second half of the Far West Regionals.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Five Western New York girls basketball players were named to the first teams selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA), as it announced Class AA, A, B, C and D teams. A total of 46 Western New York players were honored.

Lancaster freshman Madison Francis made the Class AA first team, following a season in which she averaged 17 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks. She led the Legends on a 21-game winning streak and to their first sectional title. Junior teammate Rachel Kamrowski made the third team and averaged 15.8 points.

Gretchen Dolan, a Williamsville South junior, was named to the first team in Class A and led Section VI in scoring at 36.8 points per game. She led the Billies to a Class A2 sectional title.

St. Mary’s senior Shay Ciezki, a Penn State signee, made the Class A first team, averaging 34.2 points and setting the single-season and career Monsignor Martin scoring records. 

Rounding out the Class A first teamers from Western New York is Hamburg junior Clara Strack. She averaged 26.5 points and led the Bulldogs to a third consecutive Class A1 sectional title.

Lewiston-Porter junior Sophie Auer made the first team in Class B, following a season in which she averaged 18.1 points and leading the Lancers to the overall Class B sectional title. 

Five local athletes were second-team selections: in Class AA, Cardinal O'Hara freshman Kyla Hayes, who averaged 20.5 points per game for the Monsignor Martin champions; in Class B, Eden senior Jessica Zittel, who averaged 21.1 points per game for the Class B2 champions; in Class C, Holland senior Claire Pikett, who averaged 24 points per game in leading Holland to the C2 semifinals; and in Class D, Panama junior Mandy Brink, who averaged 20.7 points per game for the sectional semifinalists.

Here is a list of Western New York players on all-state teams:

CLASS AA

First Team: Madison Francis-9, Lancaster.

Second Team: Kyla Hayes-9, Cardinal O’Hara.

Tenth Team: Rachel Kamrowski-11, Lancaster.

Twelfth Team: Marley Drake-11, Jamestown.

Thirteenth Team: Kylie O’Brien-11, Jamestown.

Honorable mention: Ella Corry-10, Clarence; Miranda Burgett-11, Williamsville North.

CLASS A

First Team: Gretchen Dolan-11, Williamsville South; Shay Ciezki-12, St. Mary’s; Clara Strack-11, Hamburg.

Fifth Team: Emily Zander-11, North Tonawanda.

Sixth Team: Amber Murak-10, Sweet Home.

Eighth Team: Annabelle Day-8, North Tonawanda.

Ninth Team: Brianna Burr-Budey-10, Nichols.

Tenth Team: Lauren Hubert-11, Sweet Home.

Eleventh Team: Quinn Benchley-11, Nichols.

Twelfth Team: Zoey Zienski-12, Iroquois.

Thirteenth Team: Madelyn Harrison-12, Hamburg.

Fifteenth Team: Presleigh Bruner-12, Nardin.

Honorable Mention: Haley Cenname-12, West Seneca East.

CLASS B

First Team: Sophie Auer-11, Lewiston-Porter.

Second Team: Jessica Zittel-12, Eden.

Fourth Team: Meghan Trapper-11, Sacred Heart; Mia Vannelli-10, Depew.

Fifth Team: Maggie Zittel-11, Eden.

Sixth Team: Tessa Schuey-12, Lewiston-Porter.

Eighth Team: Reece Beaver-10, Southwestern.

Ninth Team: Morgan Giancaterino-12, Sacred Heart.

Twelfth Team: Ava Purks-11, City Honors; Mackenzie Owens-10, Springville/West Valley.

Honorable Mention: Haley Potenza-12, East Aurora.

CLASS C

Second Team: Claire Pikett-12, Holland.

Third Team: Elise Sposato-12, Frewsburg.

Fourth Team: Payton Morrison-9, Randolph; Abby Rice-12, Silver Creek.

Eighth Team: Mallory Welty-12, Portville.

Ninth Team: Teaghan Trocki-9, Frewsburg.

Tenth Team: Grace Lundmark-12, Falconer.

Eleventh Team: Lilly Bentley-10, Portville.

Twelfth Team: Kyra Pence-11, Randolph.

Honorable Mention: Bella Lemke-12, Wilson.

CLASS D

Second Team: Mandy Brink-11, Panama.

Third Team: Paige Gratto-11, Sherman.

Fifth Team: Hayden Fisher-11, Sherman.

Sixth Team: Alexys Neckers-10, Clymer.

Seventh Team: Jenna Fisher-12, Sherman.

Honorable Mention: Mikala Einink-12, Clymer.

