Five St. Francis players sign National Letters of Intent to continue football careers

Five St. Francis football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college.

All-Western New York first-team selections Logan Reaska (Harvard) and Balaam Miller (St. Francis University), second-team selection Aiden Dubeck (Grove City), Dylan Walker (Edinboro) and Steve Otremba Jr. (Cortland) took part in an event at the school library.

The five will join the 7.3% of high schoolers who go on to play college football, while Reaska and Miller are part of the 2.9% to reach Division I.

“Each one of these guys were integral to our success the last several years,” coach Jerry Smith said. “Especially this year with us getting to back-to-back championship games and getting to the state game again. I thought this was one of the more enjoyable years I’ve had coaching with a range of emotions from it.”

Seated in the middle of the five was Reaska, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver who had 66 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns in high school career and was a two-time All-Catholic A first-teamer.

“I’m going to miss St. Francis a lot because I had the time of my life here,” Reaska said. “I’m excited about the next challenge and to prove myself again at the next level. It hasn’t set in yet that I’m going to Harvard because I’m in the moment here, but it’ll get a lot more real over the next couple of months and I’ll be ready for that.”

Seated to the left of Reaska was Miller, a 6-foot-4, 270 pound defensive tackle. Miller's future plans were unknown as recently as a few weeks ago. But on a visit last week to the Pennsylvania campus, he was offered a full scholarship. Miller was named the Trench Trophy Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior with 55 tackles, including 10 for loss and three sacks.

“I’m nervous, but I think I can handle it. I just got to stay in the gym,” Miller said. “It’s exciting to be one of the few guys to go DI. I Like being part of the small percentage of guys to do this.

"I’m really going to miss St. Francis because of the brotherhood here and coach Smith helping me throughout the years and making sure I go Division I. I always think about some of the things he tells me like, ‘Early is on time, on time is late, and if you’re late, then don’t bother showing up.’ ”

Smith sees Miller, who has a 6-foot, 10-inch wingspan, as a prospect with untapped potential.

"I think Balaam Miller, when he gets to St. Francis University and is in an environment where it's just about football and school, I think we could possibly be seeing him playing on Sundays," Smith said. "He has such a high ceiling and doesn't look like he's picking up a weight yet. I can't wait until he's 295 pounds and nobody will be able to block him."

Sharing the defensive side of the ball with Miller was Walker, a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, who ends his career with 95 tackles (37 solo), 22 passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. He also played on special teams with 16 kick returns for 259 yards in his career. He’ll be joining an Edinboro program that will add several Western New York players, including All-WNY first-team selection Justus Hill from Maryvale; Clarence’s Jalen Myers, Kayden Hensley, Zach Campana and James Cimato; and Lackawanna’s Joe Kingsley.

“It’s great to be playing at the next level and I’m blessed,” Walker said. “I can’t wait for this opportunity to show my potential at the next level.

"I’m hoping to perform and do great in the classroom and field and play as a true freshman. I’m going to miss St. Francis because it’s home because I was treated with respect and class, and it helped build my character.”

Otremba, the team’s 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback, departs St. Francis program as one of the best in schools history. He’s fourth in career completions (236), fifth in career passing yards (2,832) and sixth in career passing touchdowns (24). He’ll be joining a Red Dragons program that went 9-2 a season ago.

“I’m just excited and looking forward to playing at the next level,” Otremba said. “I love the sport. It’s awesome I get to play for four more years. I love the game and another opportunity to play and Cortland gives me the best opportunity to coach in the following years.”

Rounding out the signings for the Red Raiders was Dubeck, the team’s center. He was consistent throughout the season and protected Otremba, as he surrendered no sacks.

“It’s been a crazy ride,” Dubeck. “It’s going to be a huge next step for my career and I’m excited I get to go to that next level. I’m hoping I can get there, work my butt off and get that starting position by showing who I am on and off the field.”

Theodore signs

St. Francis picked up another Western New York football star as Sweet Home linebacker Jordan Theodore signed with the Red Flashes on Wednesday.

Theodore was an All-WNY second-team selection and named to the all-state second team in Class A. He was credited with 113 tackles as a senior, along with an interception and a forced fumble. He also was the team's leading rusher (1,052 yards) and leading receiver (347 yards).

Theodore made his commitment public shortly before the signing ceremony at Sweet Home. He posted that he was "1000% committed" to St. Francis.

More signings

Jamestown's Colin Melendez signed with Mercyhurst and will be joining former Red Raiders teammate Jaylen Butera, who won the 2021 Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year. Jamestown's Sean O'Brien will be playing at Cortland and Mason McVinney will be at Alfred.

Orchard Park announced four signings: Lilly Buckley (D'Youville lacrosse), Michael Buffamonti (Alfred lacrosse), Elizabeth Scott (Utica lacrosse), Ella Stewart (SUNY Oneonta softball).