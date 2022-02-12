Five Niagara Falls wrestlers move to states; Grand Island's Bielec remains unbeaten

Five Niagara Falls wrestlers qualified for the state meet, one of Western New York's most dominant wrestlers cleanly swept the day and a pair of brothers advanced at the Section VI Division 1 championships state qualifier Saturday at Starpoint.
Niagara Falls all but dominated three of the four lowest weights, with Eian Peterson winning the 102-pound weight class by 2-1 decision over Cullen Edwards of Frontier; Jaden Crumpler winning at 118 pounds with an 8-1 win over Zach Dellinger of Williamsville North/East; and Amarfio Reynolds winning by fall against Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski. Top seeds Crumpler and Reynolds repeated as Division 1 champions. Edwards, Dellinger and Gronowski also earned state berths.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships are Feb. 25-26 in Albany.
“I think a lot of teams think of us as kind of the evil villain with all of the winning, so winning for the team feels good,” Crumpler said. “We’re ready to go to states and prove something.”
The fourth and fifth Niagara Falls representatives came from the 160 weight class. Mike Syposs defeated teammate Jesiere Carter 5-4 in the class final in a rematch of the pair’s bout in the Class AA tournament last weekend.
Aidan Gillings, Simon Lingle, Adam Huntington and Charles Larose all booked trips to the state finals later in February.
At 145 pounds, nationally ranked Michigan commit Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North/East had an easy 7-3 win against Gage LaPlante of Starpoint.
“Coming into sectionals, I was pretty confident and ready to wrestle no matter what,” Catrabone said. “I had a bye in the first match so in the semis I came ready to wrestle. No matter what, no matter who it is, no matter how much I’m favored to win by, I’m always ready to go to war and drag it deep no matter what it takes.”
Catrabone, the fourth-ranked wrestler in the United States, is sure to be a favorite in the state tournament in his weight class.
Gage LaPlante advanced to the state tournament by a win in the second-place bout against Dylan Pringle of Niagara Wheatfield. He will join his brother, Griffin, in the state tournament after Griffin won the 132-pound weight class with a 4-1 finals victory against Tremell Mathews of Niagara Wheatfield.
“That’s going to be sick. Me and him are the best competitors, he’s my practice partner, I’ve given him the best and he’s given me the best,” Griffin LaPlante said.
Mathews advanced to the state tournament with a second-place finish via an earlier victory against AJ Didas of Clarence.
Teammates also battled at 138 as Niagara Wheatfield’s Collin Coughenour, the top seed, earned a 4-2, sudden-death victory against Te'Shaun Mathews, who also moves to the state meet.
Bielec heads into the Section VI state qualifying tournament at the No. 1 seed and in search of his third overall sectional title and another trip to the NYSPHSAA championships.
In the 172-pound weight class, Brian Bielec of Grand Island continued his undefeated streak, extending it to 43-0 on the season after three victories Saturday, which included a win against Evan Stencel of Lancaster in the finals by fall in 4:31, with Stencel advancing via a win against Landon Grainey of Starpoint in that class’ second-place bout.
Bielec was also named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler as he tries to give Grand Island its first state champion wrestler in school history.
“No pressure. I don’t like to or let myself feel the pressure, I just wash it all away and focus on what I need to do to win the next match,” Bielec said.
Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton, the top seed, beat Stefaan Fearon of Lockport, 8-3 in the 285-pound final, one that was extremely physical.
Fearon will also head to the state tournament and be joined by teammate and 215-pound winner Kevin Daskavitz, who beat Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell by 6-1 decision. Casey Robinson of Niagara Wheatfield beat Caldwell, 1-0, for second place.
Krzyszton also will have a teammate with him as Travis Browning won by 17-2, technical fall over Ken Schmitz of Hamburg at 110. Browning, the top seed, has only one loss on the season. Schmitz took the second-place bout via no contest to move on.
At, 152, Carson Alberti from West Seneca/Depew earned his third state championship appearance with a victory by pin in 1:28 against Sweet Home’s Cameron Millender, who is heading to the state event as well.
At 189, Chris Bargy of Olean/Allegany-Limestone took a sudden death victory against Orchard Park’s Jack MacDonald, who also advanced.