Five Niagara Falls wrestlers move to states; Grand Island's Bielec remains unbeaten

“Coming into sectionals, I was pretty confident and ready to wrestle no matter what,” Catrabone said. “I had a bye in the first match so in the semis I came ready to wrestle. No matter what, no matter who it is, no matter how much I’m favored to win by, I’m always ready to go to war and drag it deep no matter what it takes.”

Catrabone, the fourth-ranked wrestler in the United States, is sure to be a favorite in the state tournament in his weight class.

Gage LaPlante advanced to the state tournament by a win in the second-place bout against Dylan Pringle of Niagara Wheatfield. He will join his brother, Griffin, in the state tournament after Griffin won the 132-pound weight class with a 4-1 finals victory against Tremell Mathews of Niagara Wheatfield.

“That’s going to be sick. Me and him are the best competitors, he’s my practice partner, I’ve given him the best and he’s given me the best,” Griffin LaPlante said.

Mathews advanced to the state tournament with a second-place finish via an earlier victory against AJ Didas of Clarence.