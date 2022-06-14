First annual Gerry Gentner occurs at Depew, tribute to his career

On a warm, 84-degree Tuesday at Depew, some of the best softball players in Western New York gathered for the inaugural Gerry Gentner Senior All-Star Game.

The game was a tribute to Gentner, a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer, who coached Williamsville South from 1997 to 2011 before he succumbed to cancer in 2012. It was organized by WNY Athletics.

“I mentioned to the girls, when I got my start in coaching, Gerry Gentner was definitely someone I looked up to,” Depew coach Dan Seelig said. “He was just an unbelievable figure in the game of softball. I appreciated him and I know he’s looking upon us tonight because he lived for softball.”

As for the game itself, the National team defeated the American 7-3. It was a nine-inning game, unlike the traditional seven, to accommodate large rosters. In all, 72 players took part.

The coaches all had ties to Gentner. As a JV coach, Seelig recalled playing against Gentner and admiring his dedication to his players. Michelle Switzer was a player under Gentner during the 2000s and is now coaching Williamsville North.

“To me, Gerry was somebody who gave back to the softball community,” Switzer said. “He would give free lessons to people all over Western New York. He had an awesome program at Williamsville South and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. He instilled that fire in me and girls all over the community.”

It was an All-Star roster that would’ve impressed any softball follower. The field was filled with seniors wearing their game uniforms for one last time while taking pictures and having light-hearted conversations with players they've traditionally competed against.

With an array of music blaring, it was a sight to behold. All smiles and so many hugs were being distributed. The game was a celebration of the top seniors in the area.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Olean senior and Niagara commit JoJo Gibbons said. “I’ve played with a lot of these girls, so it’s fun to play with them in a setting I haven’t played with in travel. I have teammates from every side and nice to meet people. Since high school is over it’s nice to meet people I haven’t seen in a while.”

Gibbons became slightly emotional when she realized it would be her last opportunity to wear a Huskies uniform. That was part of the purpose of the game – one last hurrah on the field before the players turned to the next chapter.

The highlights of the night came from seeing future college players have a chance to showcase their talents, either at the plate or in the pitching circle. One of those players was Orchard Park senior pitcher and Cornell signee Madalyn Covelli.

Whenever she was on the mound, her father sat in the front row recording her, taking in the moment.

“It’s great to catch up with them since I play with them a lot in travel and in school in general,” Covelli said. “It’s great to be surrounded with other like-minded girls that have the same goals.”

The game served as a reminder of the people to whom Gentner dedicated his professional life. Players like Gibbons, Covelli, and Switzer are living proof of his legacy.

“It’s opened the door for a lot of women and a lot of girls as a gateway to athletics,” Cheektowaga coach Kevin Walkowski said.

