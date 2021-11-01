Finals are set in Monsignor Martin boys and girls soccer

Nichols School and Canisius High School will stage a repeat of last year's Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys soccer A Division championship game when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Canisius College's Demske Complex.
The girls title will be decided Wednesday when regular-season league champion and No. 1 seed Nichols faces St. Mary's of Lancaster at 4:30 p.m. at Nardin's Kevin T. Keane Sports Park in North Buffalo.
Seniors Nick Marchese and Ermyes Aman scored goals off corner kicks by freshman Zach Bonuito to give Canisius its 2-0 semifinal victory over St. Joe's on Monday at the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Complex in West Seneca. Marchese goal came with about two minutes left in the first half. Aman scored halfway into the second half.
"Nick's was a header inside the far post. Ermyes had a tap-in after the ball went over the goalie's head," Canisius coach Joe Salem said. "Our goalkeeper, John Scalisi, had a nice save in the first five minutes of the game, and our middlefielder, Jack Cosgrove, was lights out today."
It was Canisius' third win in three matches against St. Joe's this season.
Nichols won, 2-1, in last year's final.
"The boys are excited about it," Salem, who is in his first season, said of Canisius' opportunity to even things up against the Vikings.
The Nichols' boys needed a Golden Goal in overtime by Tommy Enstice to win its semifinal, 3-2, over St. Francis in Athol Springs.
Enstice scored one of the two goals as the Vikings took a 2-0 lead. However, the Red Raiders rallied to tie on goals by junior Owen Mulderig and sophomore Nathan Gonsiorek.
Nichols put five of its nine shots on goal and the Vikings' goalkeeper Lucas Suero had three saves.
The Vikings won two of their three meetings with the Red Raiders, both coming on the road in Athol Springs.
The Nichols girls, who went undefeated in regular-season league matches, triumphed over Sacred Heart, 8-1.
St. Mary's, which lost twice to Nichols in the regular season, defeated No. 4 and defending champion Nardin, 4-1 at Westwood.
Clemson commit Gabby Gambino scored the first of her two goals in the second minute to get St. Mary's off to a good start. Gambino's second goal came in the 21st minute. Mary Molloy scored for Nardin before halftime, but Lina Panella added an unassisted goal and Shae O'Rourke closed the scoring in the 68th minute.
O'Rourke, the South Carolina commit who recently passed 300 career points, injured an ankle in the first Nichols game and was sidelined the second time the teams met, one of the eight games she missed before returning to action last week. O'Rourke had the assist on both of Gambino's goals.
Mount Mercy, the No. 3 seed, won its B Division semifinal, 3-2, at No. 2 Buffalo Seminary at Larkin Field. The Magic had goals from junior Abigail Mailloux and sophomore Maura in the first half. After Sem scored in the second half, junior Madelyn Hart added an insurance goal for Mercy.
No. 1 seed Mount St. Mary edged No. 4 Cardinal O'Hara, 1-0 in overtime in the other B Division semifinal played at St. Joe's. O'Hara finished the season with only 12 players on the roster.
Mount St. Mary and Mercy will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Canisius College.