Finals are set in Monsignor Martin boys and girls soccer

The Nichols' boys needed a Golden Goal in overtime by Tommy Enstice to win its semifinal, 3-2, over St. Francis in Athol Springs.

Enstice scored one of the two goals as the Vikings took a 2-0 lead. However, the Red Raiders rallied to tie on goals by junior Owen Mulderig and sophomore Nathan Gonsiorek.

Nichols put five of its nine shots on goal and the Vikings' goalkeeper Lucas Suero had three saves.

The Vikings won two of their three meetings with the Red Raiders, both coming on the road in Athol Springs.

The Nichols girls, who went undefeated in regular-season league matches, triumphed over Sacred Heart, 8-1.

St. Mary's, which lost twice to Nichols in the regular season, defeated No. 4 and defending champion Nardin, 4-1 at Westwood.

Clemson commit Gabby Gambino scored the first of her two goals in the second minute to get St. Mary's off to a good start. Gambino's second goal came in the 21st minute. Mary Molloy scored for Nardin before halftime, but Lina Panella added an unassisted goal and Shae O'Rourke closed the scoring in the 68th minute.