Final Trench Trophy nominees for football season
Here are the Trench Trophy nominees for the final week of the recently completed season.

The honorees are:

  • Damone Cole (South Park)
  • Anthony Dispenza (Wilson)
  • Levi Ganoung (Portville)
  • James Griffo (Sweet Home)
  • Brock Johnson (Cassadaga Valley/Falconer)
  • Josh Justice (Kenmore West)
  • Evan Kingston (Iroquois)
  • Brett Kryniski (Franklinville/Ellicottville)
  • Kayden Larivey (Iroquois)
  • Greyson Maloney (Maple Grove)
  • David Motten (Cardinal O’Hara)
  • Michael Sawulak (Hamburg)
  • Joe Seifert (Grand Island)
  • Mitchell Silversmith (Medina)
  • Carter Stoltz (Salamanca)
