Final rankings in WNY high school boys basketball

Canisius won the Manhattan Cup and the state Catholic High School Athletic Association's Class A championship and now caps its season as the unanimous No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final boys basketball rankings for the 2021-22 season.

The Crusaders (23-5) were the top-ranked team at the start of the season and were No. 1 for all but one week when they dropped to No. 2 behind Orchard Park in late January.

Canisius beat Bishop Timon, the top-ranked team among schools, in the Manhattan Cup final and then beat Holy Trinity of Long Island and Fordham Prep of the Bronx in the state playoffs.

The Crusaders ended their season on a 15-game winning streak. All five of its losses were to teams from outside the Buffalo area.

Jamestown, the Class AA sectional and Far West Regional winner, finished second in the voting. Amherst, which won the overall Class A title and reached the state semifinals, was third. Niagara Wheatfield moved from No. 9 in the rankings before the Section VI tournament to finish at No. 4 after rallying for its first sectional title since 1973. Williamsville East, which lost to Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A-1 final, was ranked fifth.