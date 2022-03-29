 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final rankings in WNY high school boys basketball
0 comments

Final rankings in WNY high school boys basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
State Catholic boys basketball Class A final (copy)

Canisius won the state Catholic Class A title with a victory against Fordham Prep.

 Robert Kirkham

Canisius won the Manhattan Cup and the state Catholic High School Athletic Association's Class A championship and now caps its season as the unanimous No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final boys basketball rankings for the 2021-22 season.

The Crusaders (23-5) were the top-ranked team at the start of the season and were No. 1 for all but one week when they dropped to No. 2 behind Orchard Park in late January.

Canisius beat Bishop Timon, the top-ranked team among schools, in the Manhattan Cup final and then beat Holy Trinity of Long Island and Fordham Prep of the Bronx in the state playoffs. 

The Crusaders ended their season on a 15-game winning streak. All five of its losses were to teams from outside the Buffalo area. 

Jamestown, the Class AA sectional and Far West Regional winner, finished second in the voting. Amherst, which won the overall Class A title and reached the state semifinals, was third. Niagara Wheatfield moved from No. 9 in the rankings before the Section VI tournament to finish at No. 4 after rallying for its first sectional title since 1973. Williamsville East, which lost to Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A-1 final, was ranked fifth. 

Timon finished No. 1 in the small schools poll for the third consecutive season. Timon, the Manhattan Cup runner-up, received three of the five first-place votes and was second on the other two ballots.

St. Mary's, which won the state Catholic Class B title, was second and had two first-place votes. 

For much of the season Timon held the No. 1 spot before Olean moved into the top spot in the last poll of the regular season.

Salamanca, the Class C champions, was third. The Warriors won their first sectional title since 1968 and reached the state semifinals. Olean, which won the Class B-2 title, was fourth and Allegany-Limestone, which made an underdog run to the overall Class B title and the state semifinals, was fifth. 

Here are the results of the final Buffalo News boys basketball polls for the 2021-22 season. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius (5) [MM]  23-5 50  1
 2.  Jamestown [AA] 20-4 43  3 
 3.  Amherst [A] 23-3  42   2 
 4.  Niagara Wheatfield [A]   21-3 34    9 
 5.  Williamsville East [A] 18-5 28 3t 
 6.  Health Sciences [A] 18-5 26 5 
 7. St. Joe's [MM] 14-11  16  7 
8t.  Niagara Falls [AA]  17-6  11  N/R 
8t.  Orchard Park [AA] 19-3  11  6 
10.  CSAT [A] 14-7 6  N/R 
Others   McKinley [A] 18-3  5  
  Hutch Tech [A]  12-8 1  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (3) [MM] 18-7 48 2 
 2.  St. Mary's (2) [MM]  15-10 42 5 
 3.  Salamanca [C] 17-8 38  9 
 4.  Olean [B]  21-3  36  1 
 5.  Allegany-Limestone [B] 19-8 33  10 
6.  Randolph [C] 20-2 23  3 
7.  Lackawanna [B] 18-5  16  7 
8.  Lewiston-Porter [B]  14-9 14 N/R 
9.  Tapestry Charter [B]  14-9 13 6
10.  Westfield Academy [D] 22-2 5 N/R 
Others   Nichols [MM]  11-13  4  
  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  8-18 3  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O'Hara coach), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch
High School

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

  • Updated

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College
High School

St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College

  • Updated

“I chose Daemen because they are a great school academically and they are a winning program, one of the best Division II basketball programs in the country,” Glover said. “They have a long list of players that have went on and played some form of pro basketball and that’s the end goal.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News