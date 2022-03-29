 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls
Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

  • Updated
Cardinal O'Hara St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Cardinal O'Hara coach Nick O'Neil celebrates a 68-42 victory over St. Mary's with his team in the Monsignor Martin final.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

The Hawks (20-4) earned their third consecutive large schools poll title and sixth in seven years.

O'Hara beat Nichols, No. 6 in small schools, and St. Mary's of Lancaster, No. 5 in large schools, en route to another league title.

The Hawks ended their season winning 11 of their final 13 games. All four of their losses were from teams outside of Buffalo, including in the state Catholic Class AA semifinal against St. Mary's of Manhasset.

Lancaster, the Section VI Class AA champions, was second in the voting and held the No. 1 spot through most of the regular season. Williamsville South won the Section VI Class A title and jumped from seventh at the end of the regular season to third in the final rankings. Hamburg slipped from third to fourth after winning the Class A-1 title and losing in the overall Class A championship game to the Billies. St. Mary's remained No. 5 and represented the Monsignor Martin association in the state Catholic Class A playoffs.

Lewiston-Porter (21-3) made it to the Far West Regional and dethroned Depew as the small school champions from a season ago. 

Depew finished No. 2 and lost to Lewiston-Porter in the Class B-1 championship game. Eden ended its season in the No. 3 spot and lost to to the Lancers in the Class B crossover game after winning the Class B-2 title. Frewsburg leaped from eighth to fourth by winning the Class C sectional crossover and advancing to the Far West Regionals.

Sherman went from unranked to fifth after reaching the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Class D championship game. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev.  
 1. Cardinal O'Hara [MM] (3)  20-5 30  2
 2.  Lancaster [AA] 21-1 27  1 
 3.  Williamsville South [A]  16-8 24  7 
 4.  Hamburg [A] 19-5 21  3t 
 5.  St. Mary's [MM]  17-11 18  5  
 6.  Sweet Home [A]  20-3 14  3t 
 7t.  Clarence [AA]  13-10  9  10 
 7t.  North Tonawanda [A]  18-2 9  8t 
 9.   Williamsville North [AA]  15-6 8  6 
10.  Iroquois [A]   16-6 5  8t  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB).

Small schools 

 Rk.Team  Rec.  Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Lewiston-Porter  (4) [B] 21-3 40  1
 2.  Depew [B] 18-5 36   2 
 3.  Eden [B]  19-5 32   3 
 4.  Frewsburg [C]  21-4 28  8t 
 5.  Sherman [D] 15-8 18  N/R 
 6.  Nichols [MM]   16-11 17   4 
 7t.  Portville [C]  20-4 16   7 
 7t.  Randolph [C]  18-4 16   5 
 9.  Southwestern [C]  15-6 13   6 
10.  Falconer [C]  14-6  3  10
Others   Panama [D]  14-7 1  

Voters: Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

 

