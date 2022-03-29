Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

The Hawks (20-4) earned their third consecutive large schools poll title and sixth in seven years.

O'Hara beat Nichols, No. 6 in small schools, and St. Mary's of Lancaster, No. 5 in large schools, en route to another league title.

The Hawks ended their season winning 11 of their final 13 games. All four of their losses were from teams outside of Buffalo, including in the state Catholic Class AA semifinal against St. Mary's of Manhasset.

Lancaster, the Section VI Class AA champions, was second in the voting and held the No. 1 spot through most of the regular season. Williamsville South won the Section VI Class A title and jumped from seventh at the end of the regular season to third in the final rankings. Hamburg slipped from third to fourth after winning the Class A-1 title and losing in the overall Class A championship game to the Billies. St. Mary's remained No. 5 and represented the Monsignor Martin association in the state Catholic Class A playoffs.