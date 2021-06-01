 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final pairings set for Monsignor Martin boys and girls lacrosse
0 comments

Final pairings set for Monsignor Martin boys and girls lacrosse

Support this work for $1 a month
Pete Hudecki (copy)

St. Joe's lacrosse coach Pete Hudecki during practice on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

St. Joe's scored its third victory in three tries against Canisius, 18-6, to advance to Thursday's championship round against St. Francis in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoffs.

The victory put coach Pete Hudecki in position to bring St. Joe's its fifth straight Monsignor Martin championship in the sport. The last was in 2019.

Senior Julian Race scored six goals for the Marauders while sophomore Evan Gallo turned back 17 Canisius shots.

After losing twice to Nichols, St. Francis advanced with an 8-4 victory over the Vikings. Jack Raymond led the Red Raiders with three goals and Charlie Rooney scored twice. Other goals for St. Francis came from Caden Brenner, Jim Gordon and Josh Jusiak. Matt Bowen made 14 saves for the winners.

Colton Evoniuk and Zach Glinski had two assists each for St. Francis while Brenner and Jusiak added assists.

The championship game will be at St. Joe's Robert Scott Complex at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the Monsignor Martin girls playoffs, Nichols and Sacred Heart triumphed in the semifinals. The championship game will be at Nichols at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Nichols advanced to the championship with a 16-5 win over visiting Nardin, its third victory over the Gators this season.

Sacred Heart defeated Mount St. Mary, 15-10, in the other semifinal at Highmark Youth Field in Orchard Park.

Sacred Heart lost only two games in the regular season, both to Nichols, 15-10 and 20-13.

Nichols (12-1) suffered its only loss to McDowell of Erie, Pa., 24-15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News