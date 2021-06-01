Final pairings set for Monsignor Martin boys and girls lacrosse

St. Joe's scored its third victory in three tries against Canisius, 18-6, to advance to Thursday's championship round against St. Francis in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoffs.

The victory put coach Pete Hudecki in position to bring St. Joe's its fifth straight Monsignor Martin championship in the sport. The last was in 2019.

Senior Julian Race scored six goals for the Marauders while sophomore Evan Gallo turned back 17 Canisius shots.

After losing twice to Nichols, St. Francis advanced with an 8-4 victory over the Vikings. Jack Raymond led the Red Raiders with three goals and Charlie Rooney scored twice. Other goals for St. Francis came from Caden Brenner, Jim Gordon and Josh Jusiak. Matt Bowen made 14 saves for the winners.

Colton Evoniuk and Zach Glinski had two assists each for St. Francis while Brenner and Jusiak added assists.

The championship game will be at St. Joe's Robert Scott Complex at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the Monsignor Martin girls playoffs, Nichols and Sacred Heart triumphed in the semifinals. The championship game will be at Nichols at 5 p.m. Wednesday.