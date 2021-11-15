Final high school cross country rankings for 2021

Here are the final Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.
Girls
Large Schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Lancaster
6. Grand Island
7. Williamsville North
8. Sacred Heart
9. West Seneca West
10. Niagara Wheatfield
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Eden
5. Allegany-Limestone
6. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
7. Akron
8. Nichols
9. Barker
10. Falconer
Boys
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Orchard Park
4. Lancaster
5. Jamestown
6. Starpoint
7. Iroquois
8. Williamsville North
9. St. Francis
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Maple Grove
4. Frewsburg
5. Newfane
6. Barker
7. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
8. Franklinville/Ellicotville
9. Akron
10. Allegany-Limestone