Final high school cross country rankings for 2021

Canisius is 8-4 in the title game under the association’s current playoff format. The Crusaders have won titles at St. Francis’ expense in 2020, 2019 and 2016. They also won the crown in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014. St. Francis is 8-6 in the final, last winning the title in 2018 against Canisius.