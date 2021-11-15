 Skip to main content
Final high school cross country rankings for 2021
Final high school cross country rankings for 2021

Section VI cross country meet

Emilia O'Leary of East Aurora in the lead of the Class B girls race at sectionals.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the final Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.

Girls

Large Schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Orchard Park

4. Amherst

5. Lancaster

6. Grand Island

7. Williamsville North

8. Sacred Heart

9. West Seneca West

10. Niagara Wheatfield

Small schools

1. Newfane

2. Maple Grove

3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4. Eden

5. Allegany-Limestone

6. St. Mary’s of Lancaster

7. Akron

8. Nichols

9. Barker

10. Falconer

Boys

Large schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Orchard Park

4. Lancaster

5. Jamestown

6. Starpoint

7. Iroquois

8. Williamsville North

9. St. Francis

10. Hamburg

Small schools

1. Southwestern

2. Alden

3. Maple Grove

4. Frewsburg

5. Newfane

6. Barker

7. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

8. Franklinville/Ellicotville

9. Akron

10. Allegany-Limestone

