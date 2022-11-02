Field Hockey: Class A, B and C Section VI championships set for this week

Here are capsules on the three Section VI field hockey championship games. Winners advance to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champions at Medina.

Class A

Who: No. 1 Clarence (16-0) vs. No. 2 Williamsville North (12-3-1)

When, Where: Wednesday, 3 p.m., West Seneca West

What to expect: Clarence is the reigning sectional champion, and is looking to win consecutive titles for the first time in program history. The Red Devils return to the final after eliminating No. 4 West Seneca 4-1 in the semifinals.

Clarence has given up a goal in only six games this season, and, offensively, has the luxury of many players contributing. The team has four players with at least 10 goals – Elle Ridge (18), Avery Woeppel (13), Avrey Cannistra (11), and Natalie Myslinski (10). Ridge and Myslinski are returning All-WNY first-team selections.

As for Williamsville North, the program has won 14 sectional championships since 2003. The Spartans return to the final after beating No. 3 Lancaster 4-0.

Miranda Burgett, also the state champion in the pentathlon, leads the team with 21 goals, and Molly Martin, a three-time All-WNY selection, has a team-high 10 assists.

Class B

Who: No. 1 Iroquois (14-3-1) vs. No. 3 Hamburg (10-5-1)

When, where: Wednesday, 5 p.m., West Seneca West

What to expect: Iroquois beat No. 8 Holland/East Aurora 4-0 in the quarterfinals, and No. 4 Williamsville South 1-0 in the semifinals. The Chiefs are looking to win their first sectional title since 2016.

Iroquois' primary sources of offense are Cait Ehlenfield (17 goals, 20 points), Sam Current (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points) and Alex Robillard (10 assists), but the team is anchored by All-WNY goalie Hayden Herbold, who has allowed only eight goals this season on 125 shots, and has a goals-against average of 0.45.

Hamburg eliminated No. 6 Amherst 1-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Starpoint 2-0 in the semifinals. The Bulldogs are led by Lisa Basil's 14 goals.

Hamburg is looking to win its first field hockey sectional title since 2011.

Class C

Who: No. 1 Akron (13-2) vs. No. 2 Barker (12-4)

When, where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., West Seneca West

What to expect: Akron won 10-0 against No. 4 Roy-Hart in the semifinals.

The Tigers have won consecutive sectional titles and are looking to three-peat for the first time.

Leading Akron have been All-WNY selection Madison Brege (20 goals), Lacey Berghorn (17 goals), Nevada Bergman (14 goals) and Olivia McClaine (13 goals).

Barker beat No. 7 Newfane 10-0 in the quarterfinals, and No. 6 Eden 1-0 in the semifinals. The Raiders are led by Mia Herman (16 goals, nine assists), Alexa Zglinicki (16 goals) and Miya Goodale (11 goals).