Fed boys hockey finally gets season underway Monday

Rosen will take a patient approach.

"We build toward the end of the season. We want to be playing our best hockey in the playoffs. That's the approach we've taken the last 31 years."

That approach saw the Spartans come on late last season, after a so-so start, and end up defeating Orchard Park 5-1 in the Section VI championship game at KeyBank Center.

The Federation schedule will open with five games Monday, including North's Division I game against Frontier, one of two games at LECOM Harborcenter. Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe's will oppose St. Mary's of Lancaster in the other Harborcenter game.

It will be a 13-game regular season for the 10 teams in Division 1 and Division 2, and a 16-game schedule for the 17 teams in Divisions 3 and 4. The regular season concludes March 19, followed by the sectional tournament. The state championships for all winter sports have been canceled.

North has several key players back from its sectional championship team, including goalie Henry Braun, defensemen Tyler Turner, Joshua Okulewicz and Connor Schwartz, and forwards Jacob Penetrante and Mac Ward.

