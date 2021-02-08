Fed boys hockey finally gets season underway Monday

Sometimes you don't appreciate something until it's gone.
Williamsville North boys hockey coach Bob Rosen has seen a lot in his 30 years of leading the Spartans on the ice. Right away, he's seen something different in his players after the first week of practice before Monday's delayed start to the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation season:
"The biggest thing I've noticed this year is how appreciative they are to have hockey back," he said.
Beyond that, he's found the players trying to do the right thing as far as precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"It's really nice to see," Rosen said.
The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted high school sports all year. And while winter sports have resumed, no spectators are allowed.
When Williamsville North's team was allowed to begin practice last Monday, it was the first time they had been together on the ice since March 12, when the Spartans were preparing for the state tournament, which ended up being canceled.
Instead of practice beginning in November and games starting around Thanksgiving weekend, high school teams have had a week of practice to prepare for the regular season.
"We're trying to fit in (a week) what we normally try to fit in in a month," Rosen said. "With the kids who are returning, we picked up where we left off last March. It's a question of how quickly the new kids catch on."
Rosen will take a patient approach.
"We build toward the end of the season. We want to be playing our best hockey in the playoffs. That's the approach we've taken the last 31 years."
That approach saw the Spartans come on late last season, after a so-so start, and end up defeating Orchard Park 5-1 in the Section VI championship game at KeyBank Center.
The Federation schedule will open with five games Monday, including North's Division I game against Frontier, one of two games at LECOM Harborcenter. Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe's will oppose St. Mary's of Lancaster in the other Harborcenter game.
It will be a 13-game regular season for the 10 teams in Division 1 and Division 2, and a 16-game schedule for the 17 teams in Divisions 3 and 4. The regular season concludes March 19, followed by the sectional tournament. The state championships for all winter sports have been canceled.
North has several key players back from its sectional championship team, including goalie Henry Braun, defensemen Tyler Turner, Joshua Okulewicz and Connor Schwartz, and forwards Jacob Penetrante and Mac Ward.
Here are five things to watch during the scholastic boys hockey season:
• One of the highlights of opening night finds Niagara Cup champion St. Joe's facing off against New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association champion St. Mary's of Lancaster in a repeat of last season's playoff final among the Fed's private school teams. St. Joe's won that one 4-0, but a few days later forfeited the remainder of its season because several players were found to have violated the school's code of conduct in an off-ice incident. St. Mary's went to the state Catholic final instead and defeated Chaminade of Mineola 4-1. Nick Reif and Kyle Young, who scored goals in the state championship game victory, are back for St. Mary's. Forward Sean Deakin, a second-team all-division selection, leads returning players at St. Joe's.
• Lancaster's bid for another Section VI Federation Division II regular season championship will be led by senior goalie Joshua Ruffner, the only first-team selection returning from last season's All-Fed Large Schools team. He also was named honorable mention by the New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association. Ruffner was heroic with 44 saves in the Legends' 3-2, triple-overtime loss to Williamsville North in the sectional championship game.
• Peter Spameni of Lewiston-Porter, who was the leading scorer in the Fed last season with 47 points, is the lone first-team All Fed Small School returnee. Spameni, who had 22 goals, is a senior. Lew-Port is scheduled to open Thursday against Williamsville East at Northtown Center.
• Starpoint won the Section VI Division II title, defeating Williamsville South 3-1 in the final for the first sectional boys hockey title in school history. The Spartans had a 20-game unbeaten streak heading into the state quarterfinals, where they lost 6-1 to defending state champion Skaneateles to finish 20-2-2. Their only other loss was to Williamsville South early in the season. Standout goalie A.J. White is gone, as is defenseman Tyler Kalota, the state Division II co-player of the year, but Justin Bull and Joe LoBrutto are back. LoBrutto, a senior, led Starpoint with 25 goals last season. Coach Clayton Wilson was named state co-coach of the year in Division II with Rye’s Peter Thomas.
• Cross-border prohibitions have kept Nichols' prep team from its usual schedule of games against CISAA teams in Ontario, so the Vikings have had to add games against junior teams, as well a private school teams from the throughout the Northeast and Ohio. Nichols was 11-0, and won the East Coast Challenge tournament title in New Haven, Conn., before the program was paused. The Vikings resumed Friday and suffered their first loss at Gilmour Academy in Ohio before a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Jr. Sabres the next day. The Jr. Sabres won the rematch 5-4 on Sunday. Nichols has its home opener Friday.