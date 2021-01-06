Fast-paced action with a reward: West Seneca East's Cole Ignaszak to play volleyball at Penn State

They did, as they noticed Ignaszak’s gifts.

He’s long, moves well, he’s a leaper and hits the ball at high-contact point, Tom Weislo said.

“He’s got all the physical tools, as he continues to develop those skills he has a chance to make an impact at that level,” Weislo said. “He’s a terrific teammate and a terrific young man.”

Ignaszak also talked with UCLA and Pepperdine. He visited Penn State and Ohio State before selecting the Nittany Lions.

“I liked the feel of their campus,” he said. “Ohio State is more within the city (of Columbus) and spread out. I also liked the coaches at Penn State.”

Ignaszak, like a good number of athletes in the area, is chomping at the bit. He hasn’t been able to play in a match since March, before the Covid-19 pandemic caused sports to pause. His club received clearance to practice and conduct drills during the summer, but the lack of being able to play matches against other top clubs in the country has been frustrating. At least, he’s had a chance to work on his skills.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player,” he said. “You just have to have a strong mindset and keep going because sometimes it can become repetitive.”