Fast-paced action with a reward: West Seneca East's Cole Ignaszak to play volleyball at Penn State

West Seneca East senior Cole Ignaszak played basketball and baseball until deciding to focus solely on volleyball after 10th grade.
Athletically gifted and standing 6 feet, 7 inches, he had a very good reason for sticking with volleyball.
“The game is so fast,” Ignaszak said. “There’s always something happening, which is what I like. … In volleyball, there’s a point every single serve. You always have to be ready.”
Ignaszak has been so sharp on the court that he earned a chance to play at the Division I level at Penn State. Ignaszak signed his letter of intent in mid-December, picking the Nittany Lions over an offer from Big Ten rival Ohio State.
Ignaszak is coming off a 2019 scholastic season in which he earned Coaches All-Western New York first-team honors after setting West Seneca East records for blocks (30) and kills in a season (303) and kills in a match (27). He also had 61 aces and an attack efficiency of .333.
"It's a huge deal for us because it's not every year we have an athlete going to a top Division I school," longtime WSE coach Dave Kutina said.
“Men’s volleyball, because there are so few Division I opportunities, any East Coast kid getting an opportunity to play at Penn State or Ohio State is a pretty big deal,” said Tom Weislo, who coaches Ignaszak at Niagara Frontier Volleyball. “There are Western New York guys who have gone to Penn State and have had good careers.”
That list includes Lockport High graduate and 2020 second team All-American Jason Donorovich; his 2020 teammate Declan Pierce (Eden); and, of course, U.S. National Team member, Olympian and West Seneca West graduate Matt Anderson.
Penn State grad and current Eden coach Robert Pierce said eight to 10 players from the area each year player either at Division I, II or III in college. He added this year’s senior class is so deep that the number of athletes to earn college opportunities will likely be more than 10.
Others who have committed to colleges, per a list compiled by Pierce, include Canisius’ Noah Weislo (Springfield College), Ethan Weislo (Springfield College) and Connor Booth (D’Youville); Hamburg’s Ryan Hutchison (D'Youville); Grand Island’s Billy Weiberg (Daemen) and Zach Cramer (Belmont Abbey); Eden’s Jake Basinski (Daemen); and Orchard Park’s Ian Rauh (Alvernia University). Pierce said he expected at least one more member of the senior class to play in college next year.
Ignaszak, who is also coached by Pierce at Niagara Frontier and by Kutina at West Seneca East, has been playing club since eighth grade and has been on varsity at East since his freshman year. He played on the modified team as a seventh and eighth grader – entering the program standing 6 feet, 2 inches.
He quickly learned with Niagara Frontier Volleyball about how heavily college coaches recruit on the club circuit. He noticed the more success the team experienced, the more the coaches who came out to scout. He started taking the sport more seriously as a freshman because he knew he wanted coaches courting him when they were allowed to at the end of his sophomore year.
They did, as they noticed Ignaszak’s gifts.
He’s long, moves well, he’s a leaper and hits the ball at high-contact point, Tom Weislo said.
“He’s got all the physical tools, as he continues to develop those skills he has a chance to make an impact at that level,” Weislo said. “He’s a terrific teammate and a terrific young man.”
Ignaszak also talked with UCLA and Pepperdine. He visited Penn State and Ohio State before selecting the Nittany Lions.
“I liked the feel of their campus,” he said. “Ohio State is more within the city (of Columbus) and spread out. I also liked the coaches at Penn State.”
Ignaszak, like a good number of athletes in the area, is chomping at the bit. He hasn’t been able to play in a match since March, before the Covid-19 pandemic caused sports to pause. His club received clearance to practice and conduct drills during the summer, but the lack of being able to play matches against other top clubs in the country has been frustrating. At least, he’s had a chance to work on his skills.
“I’ve definitely grown as a player,” he said. “You just have to have a strong mindset and keep going because sometimes it can become repetitive.”
Ignaszak holds out hope there will be a scholastic season (Fall II) in March. That only happens if volleyball, which is considered a high-risk sport in New York, gets the OK from state officials.