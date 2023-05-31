Here are the schedules for the Far West Regionals in baseball and softball scheduled for Friday and Saturday between the Section VI winners and the Section V winners:
BASEBALL
FAR WEST REGIONALS
Class AA
Saturday at Grand Island
Lancaster vs. Fairport, 11 a.m.
Class A
Saturday at Dwyer Stadium, Batavia
Williamsville East vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima, 10 a.m.
Class B
Saturday at Grand Island
Depew vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 2 p.m.
People are also reading…
Class C
Saturday at Frontier
Gowanda vs. Batavia Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
Class D
Saturday at Dwyer Stadium, Batavia
North Collins vs. Northstar Christian, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FAR WEST REGIONALS
Class AA
Saturday at Webster Schroeder
Clarence vs. Rush Henrietta, 11 a.m.
Class A
Saturday at Webster Schroeder
Williamsville East vs. Webster Thomas, 4 p.m.
Class B
Saturday at Webster Schroeder
Iroquois vs. Wellsville, 1:30 p.m.
Class C
Friday at Gowanda
Gowanda vs. Bolivar-Richburg, 5 p.m.
Class D
Friday at Gowanda
Westfield vs. Scio/Friendship, 7 p.m.