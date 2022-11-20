Far West Regional high school football previews

Here are previews of Monday’s Far West Regionals. All games are at 6 p.m.

Class AA

Who: Bennett (4-6) at McQuaid (9-2).

How to watch: nfhsnetwork.org.

What to expect: It will be a rematch of last year’s Far West Regional, which Bennett won 26-14 on their way to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association state final appearance. The Tigers are currently on a four-game winning streak and are averaging 42.5 points, while holding their opponents to 7.5 points.

Bennett is a team that can win in multiple ways, and against Lancaster for the sectional championship that was apparent. The Tigers rushed the ball 38 times for 341 carries and two touchdowns, while throwing the ball on 17 occasions for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

On the ground, Bennett has seven players with at least 25 attempts, and six of those players have over 200 rushing yards on the season. Rushing is who they are, but based on what the defense is giving them, they won’t shy away from passing. Especially with their wideouts being University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis and Ja’Meer Thomas, who holds an offer from the University of Akron.

Defensively is where Bennett has made teams struggle this season. Leading them has been Xzavier Goodman with a team-high 102 tackles, followed by Syracuse commit Rashard Perry’s 75.

McQuaid beat Pittsford, 37-14, to win its fourth consecutive sectional title and is on a three-game winning streak.

McQuaid is the first Section V football program to win four consecutive championship in the largest classification since Fairport from 1991 to '94.

In the final, McQuaid was led by John Harding, who finished with 229 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries (7.9 yards per carry). The game was tied 14-14 at halftime before McQuaid outscored Pittsford, 27-0, in the second half.

What's next?: Winner faces either Cicero-North Syracuse (Section III) or Corning Painted Post (IV) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Union Endicott in the state semifinals.

Class A

Who: Jamestown (9-2) at Hilton (11-1).

How to watch: nfhsnetwork.org.

What to expect: Jamestown, the defending regional champion, is riding a nine-game winning streak after an 0-2 start and has been dominant during its run. In the playoffs, the Red Raiders are averaging 40.7 points per game and their opponents have managed 7.7 points per game.

Carsen Bane leads Jamestown in rushing yards (1,058), carries (144) and touchdowns (13). Bane has emerged as a primary back for the team with six consecutive games of double-digit carries. In the first five games, he reached double digits twice. Another threat in the running game is Radon Wright, who has 87 carries for 625 yards.

The passing game starts with North Dakota State University commit Trey Drake. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the area, with 2,315 passing yards, 159 completions and 27 touchdowns.

Drake has multiple receivers to pick from, as four have more than 30 receptions – Darius Freeney (43), Carson Panebianco (40), Colin Melendez (38) and Sean O’Brien (32).

Jamestown is 6-1 in regional games with victories in 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2014 and last season.

Hilton has experienced a revival after going 4-6 last season and is on the brink of advancing to the state semifinals for the first time.

The Cadets have won 10 games in a row after a season-opening loss to Webster-Schroeder, a defeat the Cadets avenged with a 40-7 victory in the Section V final for its first sectional crown since 1994.

Schroeder scored the first seven points of the game, and Hilton scored the final 40.

In their 10 wins, the Cadets have been held to less than 30 points only once, a 28-7 victory against Brighton in the sectional semifinal. Six opponents in that span have been held to less than 12 points.

What's next?: Winner faces either Union Endicott (IV) or West Genesee (III) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Union Endicott in the state semifinals.

Class B

Who: Iroquois (11-0) at Batavia (11-0).

How to watch: nfhsnetwork.org.

What to expect: The undefeated Chiefs are led by two Player of the Year candidates in junior Trevor Barry and freshman Justus Kleitz. Barry leads Section VI in rushing yards (2,181) and touchdowns (42), and has scored at least three touchdowns in 10 consecutive games.

Kleitz is fourth in the section in passing yards (2,172), third in touchdowns (24) and seventh in completions (142). He has thrown for more than 100 yards in each game, but has thrown an interception in consecutive games for the first time in his career and has gone two games without a passing touchdown.

Iroquois, which was not held to fewer than 27 points in the regular season, advanced with an 18-7 victory against Pioneer in the sectional final.

On defense, Iroquois has many threats with eight players with at least 40 tackles, and six with at least two sacks. Among them: Gavin Dundon (91 tackles), Matt Mercurio (72 tackles, nine for loss, a sack) and Barry (56 tackles, three sacks).

Batavia repeated as Section V champion in spectacular finish. Receiver Vincent Arroyo caught a tipped pass in the end zone with one second remaining for 19-yard touchdown and a 14-8 victory against Monroe. Ja'Vin McFollins threw for 170 yards in the final.

Batavia is averaging 38.5 points per game and has scored at least 50 points in four games.

The Blue Devils are 1-4 in the regional round, including a 22-14 loss to Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences last year.

Iroquois is ranked No. 1 in The News' small schools poll and No. 2 in the state sportswriters rankings for Class B; Batavia is ranked No. 6.

What's next?: Winner faces Maine-Endwell (IV) or Homer (III) at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Union Endicott in the state semifinals.

Class C

Who: Lackawanna (11-0) vs. Attica (10-2)

Where: Brockport High School.

How to watch: nfhsnetwork.org.

What to expect: Lackawanna has scored at least 40 points in its last six games. The Steelers are a senior-heavy team that’s put everything together at the right time. On offense, Antwan Threeths is the leading rusher with 148 carries for 1,138 yards and eight touchdowns.

The team doesn't throw often, but when it does, Bill Gechell likes to land the ball in the hands of Shyheim Smalls (12 touchdowns) and Ashlin Alexander-Hall (nine).

Defensively, Smalls leads the team with 90 total tackles. As he’s the team’s leading tackler, Chamarr Ware isn’t too far behind with 87 tackles and three sacks. Third on the team in tackles is Sunday Ikegwuonu with 79, along with a team-high 13 sacks.

Lackawanna won its first sectional title since 2018 with a 22-20 victory last week against Fredonia.

Attica won its first sectional title with a 16-8 victory against East Rochester/Gananda in the final, rallying from an 8-0 deificit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Blue Devils have won eight games in a row after a 2-2 start.

Attica’s quarterback is Braden Allein, but the team doesn’t throw it much as he only has 66 attempts on the season.

The Blue Devils like to rush, led by Landyn Thomas’ team-high 124 carries for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games. Second on the team is Wyatt Kauffman, with 110 carries and 526 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Case Hill, who had 10 tackles in the sectional final, leads the defense and was named the Section V Class C Defensive Player of the Year.

Lackawanna is ranked No. 2 in the state sportswriters poll in Class C; Attica is third.

What's next?: Winner plays General Brown (III) or Waverly (IV) at noon on Nov. 26 at Union Endicott in the state semifinals.

Class D

Who: Randolph (10-0) vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (11-0)

Where: SUNY Brockport

How to watch: nfhsnetwork.org.

What to expect: Randolph is looking to redeem itself after losing to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba last season, 28-22.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in the regional round, with the five victories coming on the way to state titles in 2005, '09 and three straight in 2012, '13 and '14. O-A is in the regionals for the second time as a merged program.

On their road to redemption, the Cardinals are led by reigning All-WNY first-teamer Xander Hind. He has 217 carries, racking up 2,047 rushing yards and finding the end zone 25 times. He also has 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In the sectional final, a 30-14 victory against Franklinville-Ellicottville, Hind had another dominant performance with 201 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries.

Hind is Randolph’s offense, so if the Aggies want to repeat their success from last season, they must find a way to stop him.

As for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, its offensive approach is the same as Randolph’s. The Aggies rely on Noah Currier’s team-high 139 carries for 1,743 yards and 33 touchdowns. He’s averaging 158.5 yards per game and has had at least 100 yards in 10 of the 11 games he’s played.

Second on the team is Bodie Hyde with 101 carries for 1,212 yards. He has 20 touchdowns and seven games with at least 100 rushing yards.

The game is being played at SUNY Brockport, because that is O-A/Elba's home field.

The Aggies are ranked second in the state sportswriters poll in Class D; Randolph is fourth.

What's next?: Winner plays Dolgeville (III) or Tioga (IV) at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Union Endicott in the state semifinals.