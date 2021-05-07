Family that helped start Eden volleyball dynasty aims to add to its success

There isn't a sports dynasty in Western New York as long-lasting as the run of success enjoyed by Eden girls volleyball. And one family is right in the middle of it all.
Hailee Herc is in her fourth season as coach of the Raiders, after Stephen Pierce retired in 2017 following 27 years and nearly 1,000 victories. Hailee and her twin sister, Hannah, played on the Eden teams that began a run of eight consecutive Class B and Class C state public schools championships under Pierce (2009 to 2016). Both went on to play in college, Hailee at Stony Brook and Hannah at Kent State.
That's just part of the family story.
Their cousins, Meghan and Kailey Ballou, played on Eden state championship teams from 2011 through 2015. Both then played at Daemen College.
Two younger Ballou sisters, Emalee and Ashley, are carrying on the family tradition at Eden. Emalee is a junior and Ashley is a freshman on a Raiders team that is headed for another Section VI tournament and perhaps another section championship. Eden has won a section girls volleyball title at Class B or Class C every year starting in 1999. The seeding meeting is Saturday.
The four sisters' passion for volleyball can be traced to their mother, Jean, who played at Canisius College (1983-86). Another cousin, Sydney Mecca, played field hockey, although her mother, Kathy, also played volleyball at Canisius (1981-84).
At one point, Jean coached her two older daughters on a club team for Niagara Frontier Volleyball in West Seneca.
"My mom started us when we were 10 or 11 years old attending volleyball camps," said Meghan, a three-time All-East Coast Conference selection at Daemen. "Me and Kailey were the next generation. Young Emalee and Ashley just picked it up from us. ...
"She is a super mom in the sense that she is able to juggle all four of her daughters' sports activities. All of us were three-sport athletes at specific points in our athletic careers and she was able to get us to all practices and games with no issues. She is our No. 1 supporter."
Hailee received her master's degree from Cortland, where she was an assistant women's coach before she was hired at Eden. She teaches grade school special education in addition to coaching.
Meghan, in physical therapy, and Kailey, as a physician's assistant, have completed their studies at Daemen and already are hired for local medical positions.
Meghan credits both of their parents. She said her father, Chris, has a favorite saying, "The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.”
"This line and his attitude has always pushed us to be better and put our best foot forward with all we do," Meghan said.
Lessons learned
There aren't many locales where volleyball means as much as in Eden, where volleyball is a family tradition.
The boys teams have had more than their share of success, too, under Robert Pierce. Hayden Herc, younger brother of Hailee and Hannah, played for the Raiders before going to play at Saint Francis (Pa.).
"It kind of gets passed down," Kailey Ballou said. "Many families have a hand in it."
The matriarch of the family, Jane Seelig, affectionately known in Eden volleyball circles as Grandma Jane, was a constant presence at virtually every game, every tournament, every team gathering for all her grandchildren, with her daughter by her side.
"Whether you're talking about the Ballous or the Hercs, you cannot find a better family," said Marisa Fallacaro-Dougherty, the longtime athletic director and coach in Eden. "From Grandma Jane to Jean Ballou or John Herc (Hailee's dad) or Hailee, Hannah, Hayden and the four Ballous, they honestly are some of the smartest, hard-working, driven and family-oriented people I have had the pleasure of knowing."
Support Local Journalism
Fallacaro-Dougherty, now the athletic director at West Seneca, coached the Hercs and was their elementary school physical education teacher. She coached the two Herc sisters and the two older Ballou sisters and remembers seeing Emalee and Ashley running around the gym while their older sisters played summer basketball.
"To be honest, I feel like I am a part of their family," she said. "I still find myself showing pictures of Kailey and Meghan and telling people about my two former athletes and how amazing they did at school and sports. And then I go on to tell people about Emalee and Ashley and how smart, funny and athletic they are. I feel like the crazy aunt sometimes."
You can imagine some spirited backyard volleyball games when the Herc sisters and their cousins get together at family affairs. There's a lot of fun, but a lot of volleyball lessons being taught, too.
The Ballous have two nets set up in their backyard and try to get out almost every day.
The older Ballou sisters look after their younger sisters, giving advice on volleyball and life in general. As high school and college teammates, the older Ballou sisters were always on the same side of the net.
The Hercs had a different experience. Hailee, at Stony Brook, and Hannah, at Kent State, once were on opposite sides when their teams met in the Stony Brook Invitational on Long Island in 2011, the sophomore season for both. Kent State swept the match in three sets.
Somehow, Hailee's memories of the match are a little foggy. She had two kills, six digs and one service ace. Hannah had four kills, 14 digs and three assists, according to the stat sheet.
Ashley, the youngest of the Ballou sisters, is the tallest at 6-foot-1. Kailey is the shortest at 5-7. Meghan was listed as 6-0 and the Hercs are 5-9.
The sisters agree that Ashley could to end up as the best player of all the Ballous.
"Ashley has the potential to be the best," Meghan said. "It's up to her and what she decides and how she feels about it."
On to sectionals
Father or mother coaching son or daughter can create some awkward situations in sports. Cousin coaching cousins has the same risks.
The Ballous don't have any problem with the situation, though.
"When we get in the gym, it's a whole other game," Emalee said. "It's nothing like the family part. We don't even think about it."
Besides Emalee and Ashley Ballou, Eden has another pair of dynamic sisters on the team – Eve Musielak, a senior, and Maeve, a freshman. Through Tuesday's match, Eve led the team with 96 kills, while Maeve had 105 digs and 30 aces. Emalee had 67 kills and Ashley has 1,072 assists, 46 kills and 17 blocks.
"Emalee is having a great year right now and next year with Emalee, Ashley and Maeve should be a strong year for us," said Hailee Herc, looking to the future.
But first comes the sectionals. Playing an independent schedule mostly against schools with larger enrollments, Eden has a 12-3 record with two losses to Monsignor Martin Association champion St. Mary's of Lancaster (both 3-0) and the other to ECIC I Clarence (3-2). ECIC I teams Lancaster and Frontier are the only other teams to win a set against Eden so far.
Fallarco-Dougherty turned to Hailee Herc when Pierce retired, saying she wanted to "bring her home," and she has kept the dynasty alive. But Portville, building a dynasty of its own, has advanced to state play by defeating Eden in the crossover match for the overall Class C championship.
Three seasons without winning the Section VI title and not reaching the state finals is a long drought for Eden. Of course, there is no state tournament this season, but this competitive volleyball family is looking for all the wins it can get.