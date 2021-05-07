Family that helped start Eden volleyball dynasty aims to add to its success

Meghan, in physical therapy, and Kailey, as a physician's assistant, have completed their studies at Daemen and already are hired for local medical positions.

Meghan credits both of their parents. She said her father, Chris, has a favorite saying, "The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.”

"This line and his attitude has always pushed us to be better and put our best foot forward with all we do," Meghan said.

Lessons learned

There aren't many locales where volleyball means as much as in Eden, where volleyball is a family tradition.

The boys teams have had more than their share of success, too, under Robert Pierce. Hayden Herc, younger brother of Hailee and Hannah, played for the Raiders before going to play at Saint Francis (Pa.).

"It kind of gets passed down," Kailey Ballou said. "Many families have a hand in it."

The matriarch of the family, Jane Seelig, affectionately known in Eden volleyball circles as Grandma Jane, was a constant presence at virtually every game, every tournament, every team gathering for all her grandchildren, with her daughter by her side.