Familiar face Glen Graham guides South in 45th Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic

Glen Graham is serving as a head coach in the Kensington Lions High School Seniors All-Star Classic for just the third time during his tenure on the sideline at Cleveland Hill.

It only seems as though he’s been head coach in more than that because he always seems to say yes when asked to participate in the game, whether it’s as a head coach or an assistant.

He happily said “yes” to being on the sideline for this summer’s event, leading the South seniors against counterparts from Western New York’s northern high schools at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamsville South. Tickets cost $15 (children under-12 $5) and can be purchased at the game.

“They called and it’s always an honor to be asked to participate in it and they wanted someone who had some experience with it before,” said Graham, who will be appearing in his sixth Kensington Game as a coach. “It only costs me a little bit of time. They called and I said yes because it’s an honor.”